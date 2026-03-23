The "kiss" to Trump and the other reasons for Giorgia Meloni's defeat

Culture

The "kiss" to Trump and the other reasons for Giorgia Meloni’s defeat

The “kiss” to Trump and the other reasons for Giorgia Meloni’s defeat

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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