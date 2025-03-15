The label of the energy class for smartphones and tablets is coming: what is it for and how to read it

Starting from June 20, 2025all smartphones and tablets sold inEuropean Union they must be accompanied by aenergy label. This measure, strongly desired by the EU and contained in EU Regulation 2023/1369aims to provide consumers with clear information onenergy efficiencythe battery lifethe reparactability and the resistence of the devices on the market. In addition to making the Tech sector more transparent, the legislation also aims to Reduce electronic wasteIea encourage the production of more robust, lasting and easy to repair devices. The label will work similarly to that already present on household appliances, with a classification that goes from the class TO (more efficient) to the class G (less efficient), accompanied by various data performance data. Aspects such as battery life in hours and minutes will be assessed, the number of charge cycles guaranteed before a significant drop in its capacity, fall resistance and the level of protection against water and dust. In addition, requirements will come into force that producers will oblige to guarantee Software updates for at least 5 years and to make available essential spare parts for a minimum period of 7 years. These changes will influence not only the choices of us consumers, but also the way in which the devices must be designed by the big tech, with growing attention to sustainability and duration of electronic devices over time.

Because the energy label for smartphones and tablets will be introduced

The introduction of a classification system for the energy efficiency of mobile devices stems from the need to face the growing environmental impact of the sector. Over the years, smartphones and tablets have become increasingly powerful and complex, but also less repair and more subject to the planned obsolescence phenomenon. Battery not removable, software updates that worsen the performance over time and restrictive repair policies have led to an acceleration in the replacement of devices, increasing the amount of electronic waste. THE’European Union wants to reverse this trend e Push the market to durable and sustainable products. This will substantially serve the introduction of the energy label for smartphones and tablets.

The energy label will be visible on each package and in the stores, both physical and online, and will contain detailed information to help consumers compare products. Among the key elements there will be the Energy efficiency classdetermined byIEE (Energy efficiency index), which takes into account the battery life per use cycle (in hours), the nominal battery tension (expressed in Volt) and the nominal capacity of the battery (in Mah).

In addition to this data, the battery life measured in hours and minutes, obtained through Standardized tests which simulate a typical use of the device, with web navigation, video reproduction and calls. The label will also provide information on battery life in charge cycles/downloadi.e. the number of times that a battery can be recharged before its capacity is reduced to 80% of the original value. This figure is particularly relevant for those looking for a device that maintains good performance over time without the need to replace the battery after a few years of use.

Another fundamental element will be the reliability class in case of free fallwhich indicates the Resistance of the device After a number of impacts from a height of one meter. To obtain the highest evaluation, a smartphone will have to resist at least 270 falls without suffering functional damage.

One of the most innovative aspects of the label will be the introduction of a reparactability indexwhich will help users understand how much it is easy (or difficult) repair a certain smartphone/tablet model. This index will be calculated considering various factors, including the Availability of spare partsthe ease of disassembly and the type of tools needed to perform a repair. Just to be clear: a device that uses only standard screws will have a better evaluation than one that requires specialized tools or that uses adhesive and difficult to remove. Another useful criterion in determining the reparactability index will concern the duration of the guaranteed software updates by the manufacturer: to obtain the Maximum scorea device will have to receive security updates for at least 7 years; To obtain the minimum score relating to this specification, updates must be guaranteed for at least 5 years.

There will also be an indication on the Degree of protection against dust and liquidsexpressed according to certification IP (Ingress Protection), already widely known in the sector.

The new rules they will not apply to all devices: smartphone with completely rolling screens or phones designed for high security communications will be exempt from respecting the regulation. However, the vast majority of consumer products that want to be placed on the European market will be subject to these standards, and the producers will have to adapt quickly to be able to sell their devices on the EU soil.

How to read the energy label of smartphones and tablets

At this point it is likely that you ask you How to read the energy label of smartphones and tablets. Contrary to what you might think, learning to read it is not complicated at all. Below you will find a scheme with which we summarized the 11 elements that make it up.

QR code: By scanning it will be possible to access product information, including the complete technical data sheet, tests carried out, etc. Brand: It serves to identify the manufacturer who made the device. Identification of the supplier model: It serves to identify the exact model of the device. Scale of the energy efficiency classes from A A G: These are the classes of energy efficiency provided for by the legislation. Energy efficiency class: This value relates to the class to which the device belongs according to the tests carried out, with TO which indicates the maximum efficiency e G the minimum of efficiency. Battery life per cycle: In this part of the label, the battery life is specified, expressed in hours and minutes, based on the tests conducted on the device. Reliability class in the event of a repeated free fall: This label section specify how resistant the device with free falls is, with TO which indicates a degree of maximum robustness and AND which indicates a degree of minimal robustness. Reparactability class: This part of the label specifies how repairing (and, consequently, potentially long -lived) the device, with TO which indicates the maximum degree of reparactability and AND which indicates the slightest degree of reparactability. Battery life in cycles: This figure indicates the number of charge cycles and download guaranteed before the battery capacity drops below the 80%threshold. Degree of protection from external agents: after the abbreviation relating to the certification in question (IP), there are two numbers. The first indicates the degree of protection against dust (with 6 as a maximum protection level) and the second indicates the degree of protection against liquids (with 9 as a maximum protection level). Regulation number: In this part of the label we find the number of the European regulation that defined its characteristics, i.e. 2023/1669.

The possible effect on the Tech market

The introduction of the energy label for mobile devices will inevitably produce some Effects on the Tech market. According to a report published by analysts of Canalys and mentioned by Corriere della Serathe innovations introduced by the European legislation risk leading to an increase in device prices. In fact, in the report, we read: