The largest bat in the world has a wingspan of 1.5 meters: where it lives

Acerodon jubatus or golden-capped flying fox. Credit: Luke Marcos Imbong, CC BY–SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons



The skies of the Philippines are dominated by huge bats that hover majestically above the tropical forests: we are talking about the golden-headed flying fox Acerodon jubatusthe largest bat, in terms of wingspan, as well as one of the rarest in the world. This species, known for the widest wingspan of its category, rather than fear, it arouses wonder and curiosity due to its gentle appearance. Huge but harmlesseats fruit and promotes plant reproduction, playing a fundamental role in maintenance of Southeast Asian ecosystemsbut is classified as a species at risk of extinction (Endangered). It occupies the same habitats as other bats such as Malayan flying fox (Pteropus vampyrus), another frugivorous megachiropteran that reaches a weight close to a kilogram, or the Sunda flying fox (Acerodon mackloti).

What animal is the golden-headed flying fox: characteristics

The record of “largest bat in the world“goes to the golden-headed flying fox, a mega bat of the Pteropodidae family with a remarkable wingspan. The full scientific name of the species is Acerodon jubatus Eschscholtz, 1831 and belongs to the genus of mammals Acerodon, a group that includes 5 species of large batsclosely related to the genre Pteropuswhich includes around 59 species of bats of equally considerable size.

The common term “flying fox” or “flying fox“refers to the similarity in appearance between these animals and foxes, with which they share the shape and appearance of the head. Large eyes, elongated muzzle, long and pointed ears and teeth, robust body with no tail, sometimes short and thick fur, absent on the wings, this is its typical profile. The color varies from dark brown to black, cut by a vibrant golden yellow-orange in the neck area.

How big is the golden-headed flying fox

The inclusive length of the animal varies between 180 and 290 mm, the weight between 1000 – 1200 g with a slight sexual dimorphism in which i males are larger and more powerful of females. One of the most distinctive traits of the species, however, is the incredible wingspan that can reach 1.5 – 1.7 mso much so that it is the largest among bats.

Or rather, probably the largest in terms of wingspan when compared with other cousin species. It also appears to be the heaviest on record, with a maximum weight of 1.3kg. We also find ourselves almost tied in the rankings Pteropus medius, Pteropus neohibernicus and the Malayan flying fox – Pteropus vampyrusspecies with slightly smaller wingspan but which can, in some cases, weigh more than their golden counterpart.

Malayan flying fox (Pteropus vampyrus). Credit: Justin Philbois, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons



Habitat, distribution and diet of the flying fox

Unlike most giant bats, widespread throughout tropical Asia, the species Acerodon jubatus it is original and endemic exclusively of Philippines (with the exception of the Batanes and Babuyan islands), this means that it is found only and exclusively in these areas of the world. There he colonizes i large trees of mature lowland forests, living in medium-large groups of mixed or single-species colonies: in fact, it shares the habitat with other bat species including the Malayan flying fox (Pteropus vampyrus), another frugivorous megachiropteran.

The golden-headed flying fox is a specialized frugivore with a fondness for figs. Gregg Yan, CC BY–SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons



The golden-headed flying fox prefers quiet spaces and distant from human activities and requires calm and disturbance-free environments: it is a particularly special species sensitive to stress who can, in some cases, impulsively leave their puppies in shelters if tormented by constant stimuli.

This bat does not suck anyone’s blood, does not attack humans and does not transform into any vampire, in fact, it is quite the opposite. It’s a specialized frugivoreit therefore feeds on ripe fruit, nectar and leaves and is particularly fond of figs (and other fruits of the kind Ficus)! It is no coincidence that it is also called the golden-headed fruit bat.

Role in ecosystems and relationship with humans: it is not dangerous

The golden flying fox plays a crucial role in the regeneration of tropical forests: by distributing seeds and pollen it promotes the growth of new plants and biodiversity. Its fruit-based diet makes it an excellent seed disperser which, following digestion, are expelled into the environment with excrement. This species, as well as its closest relatives, is a symbol of wealth and fragility of tropical ecosystems. Its protection is essential to maintain the natural balance and biodiversity of the regions in which it lives.

Unfortunately, however, A. jubatus has been classified by the IUCN Red List (International Union for Conservation of Nature) as “Endangered (EN)”that is to say at risk of extinction. It has a restricted range and reproduces over a long period of time, giving birth to one cub at a time: these are all characteristics that further highlight the problem of hunting pressure on populations. Major threats to the species include the poaching for human consumption and habitat loss which, like a chain effect, aggravate the already unstable balance of animals and theirs threatened ecosystems.