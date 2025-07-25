The largest capsule of time has been opened after 50 years: where the others are in the world

“1975 – Do Not Open Until 4th July 2025“: this is the registration on SEWARD time capsulein Nebraska, USA, open during the National Feast of the United States this yeareven if to complete the opening it took three days. Inside, Cimeli directly from the 70s, such as letters, photographs, audio stops, clothing, and the highlight was a yellow chevrolet vega. This capsule has long detained the title of larger time capsule in the world – Being inside a car! – now overcome by another of these precious objects, considered real historical documents, one capsule made in the United Kingdomentry into the Guinness Book of Records.

A time capsule is any container suitably placed in safe places to preserve various types of objects to be recovered in a predetermined date also very far over time to leave a testimony of the time present in a future era. According to the International Time Capsule Societybuild a capsule “It offers people, families and organizations an independent voice to talk about the future”. The capsules of the time are a real historical documentthat anyone who can achieve – in fact exist both created by entities and by private individuals – which allows to preserve for our successors, objects representative of life at a certain moment of the history of humanity. To date we have news of Capsules of time in all continents of the world Even if, of some of them, trace has been lost. We also know that the capsule of the time that should be opened between more time was made in the USA, in Atlanta, in 1940, and will be opened In about 6,000 years, in 8113.

The most ancient and the ones found by chance: the story

Apparently, the term “Time capsules” He was coined in the late 1930s and inserted for the first time in the Merriam-Webster dictionary. The oldest found in the present day is a capsule – in fact a suitcase – found in Polanddated 1726, which contained documents, objects and money, made with the specific intent to be handed down to subsequent generations.

A few years later, in 1761, some objects were inserted within the copper swing on the Cima of the Faneuil Hallhistoric building of Bostonjust to be kept. In the American city there is also another capsule dating back to 1795, dissected and “updated” in 2015, exposed for a period to Museum of Fine Arts.

The case of another capsule is also interesting, always found a Bostonbut this time by chance: in 2015 the bulldozers are digging to build the foundations of a new building at the headquarters of MIT, the Massachusetts Institute of Technologyand find a strange sealed transparent cylindrical box. It turns out that it is a real “Time capsules”made by a group of professors in 1957, intended for men of a thousand years later, in 2957. The transparent material is glass – so that it can observe the content without opening it – it is filled with argon gases that allows the conservation of the content, and contains some discoveries of the time, such as a vial of synthetic penicillin, the Cryotron superconductor, a small electronic component considered at the time at the time. Revolutionary, and a letter intended for those who, after a thousand years, would have opened the box. The scholars who examined it have also laughed it, so that our successors, in the time that will come, will be able to receive it.

In 2017 it was then discovered in Spain A capsule of time with a particular shape, or a wooden statuette representing the Christ, which contained a document with information that summarized the historical, political and cultural situation of 1777, written precisely because they came to posterity.

The capsule that will be opened in about 6,000 years

Among the capsules of the time of which we are aware of today, the one that – according to the news available – will be open between more time, is the Crypt of Civilizationa six -meter long room, three large and three high, made by the historian Thornwell Jacobs In the 1930s in the US, in Atlanta, Georgia, in the Ogler University.

Professor Jacobs was hit by the lack of accurate information on the civilizations of the pastand wanted to achieve something that could reach the posterity of a future very far in time, 6,000 yearsalmost like a debt to heal. The crypt of civilizations, in fact, will be opened only on May 28, 8113.

Thornwell Jacobs chose this date because the first date known in the history documented in the Egyptian calendar, a civilization to which Jacobs wanted to refer, dates back to 4241 BC – then 6177 years before May 28, 1940, the day on which the crypt was sealed – and were then calculated another 6177 years from that moment.

There Crypt of Civilization It contains documentation of the time and aimed at giving an overview of our civilization, assembled with materials, paper documents, microfilm, electronic devices and more and absolves, according to Jacobs, “to our archaeological duty”.

Where the capsules of the time in Italy and in the world are found today

The capsules of the time in the world are certainly many: among the objectives of the entity created precisely to mapping them, studying and keeping track of their creation, the International Time Capsule Societythere is precisely the keeping track of their creation.

There are Capsules of time in all continentswith a clear majority in Europe and North America. In Italy There are several “time capsules”, including: one in Pergine Valsugana Castlein the province of Trento; one al Sienese Cassero di Grosseto; one a Parmain the garden of Maria Luigia national boarding school And many others. In addition to the capsules of the time traced in the database, it seems there are several that have now become almost legend, because they are news but they are not found anywhere. Among these, for example, it seems there is a post in the 19th century under the Blackpool Tower, In England in Blackpool, Lancashire, Torre built on the lines of the Eiffel Tower, as there should be As many as 17 capsules buried in the city of Corona, Californiabut nobody found a trace of it.