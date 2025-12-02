The largest glacier in Spain, in the Pyrenees, has lost up to 4 m in a year: the latest findings

The largest Spanish glacier, that of Dill in the Pyrenees, it is significantly reducing in thickness. And he’s not the only one: the same fate is happening to all the glaciers in Spain. These are the conclusions reached by a team of researchers from Research Group CryoPyr of thePyrenean Institute of Ecology (IPE-CSIC). The data was collected via drone in September 2025 and concern some of the main glacial bodies of the Pyrenees:

  • the most affected is the Ossoue glacier (Vignemale, actually in the French Pyrenees), which has an average loss of 3.4 meters and a maximum drop to 5.4 meters compared to the previous year;
  • the glaciers of Dill And Monte Perdido instead they show more moderate losses included between 1.3 and 1.2 metreswith maximum values ​​of –4 meters. It should also be noted that this year the Aneto glacier has fragmented with the consequent reclassification of a part of it as a simple “snowfield” (no longer an active glacier);
  • the glacier of Llardana (Posets) also recorded an average decline of 1.4 meters with maximum values ​​up to 4.1 m;
  • the glacier Infiernos finally it settles around 1.8 meterswith sectors losing up to 4.2 meters.
Variation in the thickness of glaciers in Spain. Credit: CryoPyr

Although the trend is overall negative, the researchers also report that in some areas they have been recorded slight increaseswith values ​​up to 2.8 meters in Monte Perdido, 2.9 meters in Llardana e 1.6 meters in Aneto.

But how was this data obtained? The measurements were carried out via drone and, for each glacier, the following data were obtained high resolution three-dimensional models. By comparing these with models from previous years, it was possible to evaluate the losses and gains of each glacial body. Overall, the 2024-2025 period is positioned among the worst in terms of losses since annual data is available, immediately behind the years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

