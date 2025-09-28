The largest NATO base and a huge deposit of weapons: what is really at stake in the elections in Moldova

High tension in Moldova where parliamentary elections are underway: an electoral turn that takes on a particular value given the tensions between Moscow and born and the war in Ukraine. To characterize the vote, the choice between integration with the European Union or a return to Moscow power. The decisive vote will elect a new 101 seats parliament, after which a prime minister will be appointed and a new government formed.

The action and solidarity party, pro-western, holds a solid parliamentary majority since 2021. It clashes with several philorussian opponents, but no valid filler partner. This leaves a lot of uncertainty about possible results.

La Moldova at the crossroads between European future or return to the Russian orbit

To contend for the game are therefore two blocks. On the one hand, the party of action and solidarity (pas) of President Maia Sandu, which aims to European integration. On the other, the Philorussian alliance of socialists and communists led by former president Igor Dodon. To the policies of 2021 the PAS conquered the absolute majority, but today’s polls give it to 28.6 percent. To weigh are the missed reforms and the strong economic impact of the war in Ukraine on one of the poorest countries on the continent.

The patriotic block, given to 13.9 percent, could however grow thanks to agreements with other forces close to Moscow, such as the party of Renato Ustatii, accredited over 10%. The alternative block will also be decisive: officially pro -European, but in reality guided by figures such as Ion Ceban and Ion Chicu, men linked to the former president Dodon. However, good to underline it, the polls do not include the large Moldovan diaspora which will be expected will play a decisive role in the electoral outcome.

High voltage in Moldova: another philorussian party excluded from the elections

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean warned that Russia is spending hundreds of millions of euros to try to “take power in Chisinau” in a campaign that has described as “increasingly radical”. The alleged plans include a large -scale operation of purchase of votes, IT attacks on critical government infrastructures, a plan to encourage mass revolts around the elections and a vast online disinformation campaign to influence voters. Moldovan authorities have tried to repress these phenomena by conducting hundreds of raids in recent weeks, during which dozens of people have been arrested.

The tones of the campaign return the stakes. SANDU spoke of a vote on which “Sovereignty, Independence, Integrity and European future depend on Moldova, accusing Moscow of interference. Meanwhile, the Tass has released a note from the Svr secret secret service that even fears a European employment of the country coordinated with a landing in Odessa.

Russian disinformation to influence the vote in Moldova: “Born and EU want to conquer it”

The geographical factor explains the interest of the powers. Beyond the south border, in Romania, there is the NATO base in Costanza, destined to become the largest in Europe; In the east, Transnistria, Philorussian secessionist republic that houses the largest ammunition deposit on the continent in Cobasna.

Also to the south the autonomous region of Gagauzia, also pro -Filorussa. Furthermore, Moldovan ports on the Danube have become fundamental for Ukrainian wheat exports.

Do you say Moldova or Moldova?

If nobody conquers the absolute majority, the risk is the scenario of a “technical government” also supported by pro -Russians: a “Georgian solution”, with an ambiguous balance between opening to the European Union and rapprochement in Moscow, maintaining a formal neutrality on the conflict in Ukraine.

The polls will close at 20 Italian time, then there is a long night to be expected.