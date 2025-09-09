The largest offshore oil platform in the world is Berkut in Russia and weighs over 200,000 t

Credit: Maksim Safiullin, CC by 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons



There Berkut It is the most largest offshore oil platform in the world, designed to operate in Ochotsk seaone of the most hostile environment on the earth. Owned by a consortium composed of Exxonmobil, Exxon Neftegas Limited (Enl), Sakhalin Oil and Gas Development Co. Ltd., Ongc Videsh Ltd., Sakhalinmorneftegas Design LLC (SNE) and RN-ASTRA, was made to extract oil and gas, offshore, near the Russian island of Sakhalin, from the deposit Arkutun-Dagi.

The platform, installed in 2014, was not built directly at sea. The reinforced concrete base was built near Vladivostok and only later was it been driven by beyond 2,000 km Until the current position in the Ochotsk Sea on which the superstructure was then installed. Unlike floating platforms, Berkut is a platform a severityrests directly on the seabed, and remains in position thanks to the only weight, just think that only its base weighs about 160,000 tons. He manages to resist the impact with sea ice until 2 meters thick, a typical condition of the region, and being the area subject to strong seismic activities is also equipped with pendulum insulators to dissipate seismic energy and also resist possible Earthquakes of magnitude 9.0.

The total cost of the project was of 12 billion dollarsin what was The greatest direct investment in Russia from foreign sources. It is estimated that the available reserves correspond to approximately 2.3 billion barrels of oil And 484 billion cubic meters of gas.

The Offshore Berkut platform. Credit: Exxonmobil



The platform hosts 237 workers And the climatic conditions make life on board demanding with extreme atmospheric events that can delay the rounds of weeks. Despite this, the platform always manages to guarantee essential services being self -sufficient from an energy and water point of view thanks to an internal control unit with Four 15 MW turbines each, powered by the gas extracted on site, and of a desalinization system.