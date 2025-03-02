The largest panoramic wheel in the world is 250 meters high and exceeds that of Las Vegas: where it is

The primacy of panoramic wheel largest in the world goes to Ain Dubaiin Italian “Eye of dubai “located onBluewaters artificial island than with his 250 meters high and its luxurious cabins allows you to admire the waters of the Persian Gulf and it Dubai skyline. The famous city of the United Arab Emirates now no longer surprises for the continuous ostentation and the incessant search for very expensive records that can increase its prestige and its international resonance. Recall that just here there is also the Burj Khalifathe highest skyscraper in the world. The wheels panoramic They are large circular structures set in motion by a mechanical force that allows a slow and pleasant rotationOver time, they have become icon of many tourist resorts, large cities, located near the sea or in the most famous amusement parks. Let’s talk about real works engineering of always different dimensions and styles and widespread all over the world for over a century, which with the passage of time have become increasingly large and spectacular.

THE’Ain Dubai It was inaugurated in October 2021, when he stole the primacy fromHigh Roller Which, until then, had been the highest overview of the world, made in Las Vegas (Nevada, USA) and Alta 168 meters. A couple of years remained closed, and permanently reopened in 2024, Ain Dubai is able to accommodate in his 48 capsules until 1750 visitors at the same time.

A complete tour lasts almost 40 minutes and allows anyone who has no dizziness problems to admire other iconic attractions, such as the aforementioned Burj Khalifathe futuristic Burj Al Arab and the artificial island in the shape of a palm of Nakhlat Jumeira.

Credit: Richard n Horne, via Wikimedia Commons



The wheel was closed temporarily In 2022 for maintenance and reopened to the public in December 2024: according to some rumors, the closure of the imposing work would have been motivated by significant risks of collapse structural. The official reasons for the closure are remained hidden And they have never been publicly clarified by the local administration, but it would seem that, at least for the moment, the problems have been solved.