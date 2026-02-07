The largest urban park in the world will be King Salman Park: it is 5 times larger than Central Park

King Salman Park, Saudi Arabia, compared to Central Park, New York. Image generated with AI.



THE’Saudi Arabia has initiated a vast and ambitious plan urban regeneration of the capital, Riyadhfocusing decisively on the valorisation of green areas. Among the most significant projects, the one presented in 2019 stands out King Salman Park: the urban park, conceived as a multipurpose place where nature, culture, sport and entertainment intertwine, will far exceed the dimensions of Central Park in New York. With its 16 km2the park is destined to become the largest in the world.

Once completed, the capital of Saudi Arabia will boast a new global record, adding to the world’s longest driverless transportation system, the Riyadh Metro.

King Salman Park, the new green lung of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia

Inserted in the Vision 2030 program, King Salman Park aims to transform the city into one of the most livable places on the planet, improving air quality and promoting the psychophysical well-being of citizens through a more direct relationship with nature. Built on the area of ​​a former air base, the project will cover an area of ​​approximately 16 square kilometers, equivalent to five times the surface area of Central Park. Approximately 11 million square meters of greenery will be created and planted on this enormous surface area a million trees.

King Salman Park – Rendering. Credit: King Salman Park website



From a design point of view, the project draws inspiration from the rock formations typical of the Najd region. The park will be modeled in a sequence of small valleys, within which they will find space artificial waterways. A large garden is also planned which will recall the distinctive elements of Islamic landscape architecture, with an adjoining sanctuary for butterflies and birds.

There water management in particular it proved to be crucial. Thomas Lücking, managing director of the company responsible for the implementation, underlines the pioneering approach adopted:

«We use the city’s treated wastewater – around 150,000 cubic meters per day – which is purified until it reaches an almost drinkable quality».

This strategy not only effectively addresses the waste problem but also ensures a solution sustainable irrigation for the park’s ambitious green infrastructure. Finally, the topic of the soil and pavement of the former airport area that stood on the site is of great interest: the team dug up to 2.5 meters deep, breaking up the compact soil and creating what Lücking describes as “regenerative soil”. The incorporation of red sand, pumice, biochar and microorganisms has in fact allowed the development of an ecosystem capable of absorb rainwater like a sponge and to support plant biodiversity.

Not just the largest urban park in the world

One of the most relevant aspects concerns the “vocation” of the project; King Salman Park was in fact conceived not only as a green space, but also as cultural center and hub. Inside the park there will be located, in an area of ​​over 400,000 m2, the Royal Arts Complex: cultural center which will host the National Theatre, capable of accommodating 2500 spectators, and an open-air theater for around 8000 people. There are also several museums planned in the complex – including an Architecture Museum, a Science Museum, an Aviation Museum and one dedicated to Virtual Reality – as well as an Academy of Visual Arts.

Royal Art Complex – rendering. Credit: King Salman Park website



Sports and entertainment

In addition to the cultural dimension, King Salman Park in Riyadh – a city that has the longest transport system in the world – will host numerous facilities dedicated to sports, entertainment and leisure. Inside the park there will be a circular cycle and pedestrian pathabout 7 kilometers long; football pitches, tennis courts and athletics tracks. Finally, a golf course it will cover an area of ​​over 850,000 square meters.

Royal Art Complex – rendering. Credit: King Salman Park website



The most critical aspects of the project

Like any large-scale project, King Salman Park also presents some critical issues. The most important concerns thewater supply necessary to keep alive the million trees expected within the park. In a desert context, where fresh water is a very limited resource and the sea (the Persian Gulf, in the case of Riyadh) constitutes the only large water reserve, create a sea water collection system, with related transportation and desalinationrepresents a complex and energy-intensive engineering challenge. Added to this are the costs: the project from 23 billion dollars it is part of the “Green Riyadh” program and, due to its size and investments required, inevitably involves risks linked to delays, budget increases and possible difficulties in managing the various construction phases.