The Last of Us 2, the trailer of the new season of the HBO series

After finally revealing in which month the long -awaited second season of The Last of Us will arrive, the TV series inspired by the famous video game developed by Naughty Dog for PlayStation, HBO has released the official trailer of the season 2. As for the first season, also The Last of Us 2 will be released in Italy on TV on Sky and streaming on Now, at the same time as the same at the same time with the release in the US. Here are all the advances on the plot, cast and output period, the teaser trailer and the official trailer in Italian of The Last of Us 2.

What The Last of US 2 is about

In this second chapter of the series, after five years of peace following the events of the first season, the past of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) reaches them, dragging them into conflict with each other and in an even more dangerous and unpredictable world than what they left behind.

The cast of The Last of Us 2

The second season sees Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as protagonists again as Joel and Ellie respectively, together with Gabriel Luna who plays Tommy and Rutina Wesley in the role of Mary. The already announced new-entry in the cast are Kaitlyn Dever who will play the role of Abby, Isabela Merced in the role of Dina, Young Mazino in that of Jesse, Ariela Barer will play Mel, Tati Gabrielle will be Nora, Spence Lord will play the role of Owen, Danny Ramirez will be Manny and Jeffrey Wright will instead be Isaac. Catherine O’Hara is a guest star of the new season.

The Last of Us is written and enforceable produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is executed by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan and Evan Wells. Production company: PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Naughty Dog.

The teaser trailer of The Last of Us 2

This is the first teaser trailer, almost two minutes long, published on the occasion of “The Last of Us Day” (September 26 is the day when the Cordyceps virus triggered the events of history)









Spot





The new teaser trailer of The Last of Us 2

This is the new teaser trailer, which also reveals the release date of the new season, as well as showing us what will be the main antagonist of The Last of Us 2.









Spot





When The Last of Us 2 comes out

The new season, consisting of seven episodes with a weekly release, will be released exclusively on Sky and streaming only on Now from the day on Monday 14 April 2025, at the same time at the same time with the ‘release on HBO in the United States.

The official trailer of The Last of Us 2