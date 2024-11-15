The last “supermoon” of 2024 arrives tonight, what time and how to see the full moon of November

Credit: Ulrike Eisenmann, CC BY 3.0



Friday November 15, 2024 we will witness thelast of four consecutive “supermoons”the so-called “super beaver moon”. This will also be thelast “Supermoon” of the yearmaking the Moon appear full for about three days, from Friday to Sunday. The event will be particularly spectacular as the Moon will be ideally escorted by Jupiter and the Pleiades during the night. “Supermoon” is a journalistic termnon-astronomical, which refers to the astronomical configuration of the full Moon which occurs in conjunction with the moment in which it is within 90% of the perigee (point of maximum proximity to the Earth), making it larger (up to 10%) and brighter ( up to 30%) of a normal full Moon. The event is clearly visible to the naked eyebut with binoculars or a telescope you can combine the lunar observation with the planetary observation of Jupiter and the Pleiades.

What time and how to see the Full Moon on November 15, 2024

The closest approach of the Moon to the Earth (perigee) happened Thursday morning at 12.18pm Italian time, while the full moon phase you will have the November 15th at 10.29pm Italian time, starting thelast “supermoon” of the year and making the Moon appear full for about three days, from Friday to Sunday. This full Moon will be the last of four consecutive supermoons, slightly closer and brighter than the first of the four in mid-August.

Position of the Moon in the sky at 10.29pm on November 15th, accompanied by the Pleiades and Jupiter. Credit: Stellarium



At 10.29pm the Moon will be high in the sky, just over 60° altitude on the south-east horizon. She will be accompanied to heaven byPleiades star clusterabout 5° angular distance to the bottom left, and from planet Jupiter at approximately 45° above the east-southeast horizon. A little further down you can also see the iconic one constellation of Orion dominating the winter sky in the Northern Hemisphere. Low on the east-northeast horizon there will be Mars, while on the opposite side of the sky the “lord of the rings” Saturn is only 24° above the horizon, setting in a few hours.

Although therefore the event will be visible to the naked eyebinoculars will be able to accompany the lunar observation with that of the planets and especially of the Pleiades, given that they will be angularly very close to the Moon.

What is the “super beaver moon” and why is it called that

The term “supermoon” informally refers to a full Moon that occurs when our natural satellite is within 90% of its closest approach to the Earth (perigee). They are therefore the larger (up to 10%) and brighter (up to 30%) full moons.

The “supermoon” on November 15th is the last of four in a row and is also the last of the year. She is called “super beaver moon” since in American tradition the November Full Moon is also called the “Beaver Moon”. The names of the Full Moons derive from Native American tradition and have also been adopted in our parts thanks to the cultural influence of the American media.

According to one interpretation of the origin of the name “Beaver Moon”, at this time of year beaver traps were set before the swamps froze to ensure a supply of warm winter fur. Another possible interpretation suggests that the name “Beaver Moon” comes from the activity of beavers this season as they prepare for winter.