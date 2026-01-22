"The last thing he said to me 2": trailer, plot and release date of the return of the series with Jennifer Garner

Three years after the first season, The Last Thing He Told Me 2, the second season of the drama series starring Jennifer Garner, is about to be released on Apple TV. Here are all the previews, from the plot to the cast, from the release date to the trailer in Italian.

The last thing he told me 2, the plot

Based on The First Time I Saw Him, the sequel to Laura Dave’s acclaimed #1 New York Times Best Seller and Reese’s Book Club pick, the second season of The Last Thing He Told Me picks up when Owen (Coster-Waldau) resurfaces after five years on the run, forcing Hannah (Garner) and her stepdaughter Bailey (Rice) into a race against time to figure out how to reunite their family before the past catches up to them.

The cast of the new season

In addition to starring, Jennifer Gardner also serves as an executive producer on the series, alongside season one cast members Angourie Rice, David Morse, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (GoT’s unforgettable Jaime Lannister), and new additions Judy Greer and Rita Wilson

Season two also welcomes new additions and familiar faces like Augusto Aguilera, Josh Hamilton, Nick Hargrove, Michael Galante, John Noble, Michael Hyatt, Luke Kirby and Elizabeth O’Donnell.

Ahead of the season two premiere, audiences can delve deeper into the story with Laura Dave’s gripping and moving sequel, “The First Time I Saw Him,” available to read or listen to on Apple Books, before enjoying Hannah Hall’s (Garner) breathtaking journey to the screen.

“The Last Thing He Said to Me” is produced by 20th Television and Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, part of Candle Media. Created and adapted by Laura Dave, along with Oscar-winning co-creator Josh Singer, the series was the first collaboration between Dave and Singer, who both serve as executive producers alongside Garner and Witherspoon and Neustadter on Hello Sunshine. Emmy nominee Aaron Zelman joins Season 2 as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Singer. Daisy von Scherler Mayer and Merri D. Howard also serve as executive producers.

When The Last Thing He Said to Me 2 comes out

The second season, composed of eight episodes in total, will be released on Friday 20 February on Apple TV with the first episode, followed by one episode every week until 10 April.

The trailer for The Last Thing He Told Me 2