The law of Lidia Poet 3: the complete cast

The final chapter of “The law of Lidia Poët” is about to arrive, the series that brought to the fore a female figure symbol of emancipation and fight for rights. Available on Netflix from Wednesday 15 April 2026, the third season picks up the thread of events left unfinished, staging personal tensions and new court cases destined to spark discussion.

After last season’s finale which saw Lidia choose herself and her independence, the new episodes put her face to face with even more complex tests, both on a professional and sentimental level. Around her, familiar faces return and new key figures are added: let’s find out who the protagonists of this last act are.

The law of Lidia Poet 3, where it was filmed, all the locations

Lidia Poët (played by Matilda De Angelis)

Determined, brilliant and unconventional, she continues to fight for the recognition of the right to practice as a lawyer. After having demonstrated its value even in the most complex cases, we find it more aware, but also more exposed. The new process which involves her closely, because it is linked to a person dear to her, will force her to push herself beyond the limits she has already overcome. On a personal level, she remains faithful to her independent nature, avoiding any choices that could limit her, even when feelings come knocking. She is a protagonist who evolves without betraying herself.

Pierluigi Fourneau (played by Gianmarco Saurino)

A rigorous and increasingly successful magistrate, he represents a presence as solid as it is complicated in Lidia’s life. His promotion to the Court of Assizes places him at the center of a delicate case, precisely the one involving a person linked to the protagonist. An inflexible professional, he finds himself having to reconcile a sense of duty with a sentimental bond that he cannot ignore. The confrontation with Lidia becomes inevitable.

Jacopo Barberis (played by Eduardo Scarpetta)

Passionate journalist and free spirit, he returns to Turin after seeking new paths away from the city. His return is not a coincidence: the most discussed trial of the moment represents an important professional opportunity for him, but also a way to get closer to Lidia.

An unresolved bond remains between the two, with complicity and misunderstandings. Jacopo is perhaps the one who understood Lidia’s nature more than anyone, but for this very reason he struggles to accept her choices.

Enrico Poët (played by Pier Luigi Pasino)

Lidia’s brother and an increasingly central figure also on a political level, he has undertaken a new phase in his life by becoming a deputy. It is he who carries out the legislative battle to give back to his sister what was denied to her. Their relationship, once marked by differences, has strengthened over time, but remains marked by tensions linked to responsibilities and expectations.

Teresa Barberis (played by Sara Lazzaro)

Wife of Enrico and sister of Jacopo, she is a woman who embodies a more traditional vision of society and roles. His point of view often clashes with Lidia’s, giving rise to complex family dynamics. Despite the differences, he remains a fundamental figure within the family.

Grazia Fontana (played by Liliana Bottone)

Among the most relevant news of the season, he is a figure destined to shake up Lidia’s life. Bound to her by a close relationship, she finds herself at the center of a very delicate legal case that calls into question not only the truth of the facts, but also the way in which society judges women.

King’s Attorney Cantamessa (played by Ninni Bruschetta)

An authoritative and determined figure, he embodies the most institutional and severe face of justice. With a decisive approach and little inclination to compromise, he represents a major obstacle for Lidia and for anyone who tries to question the consolidated rules.