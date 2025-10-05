The Lecornu government was born in France

The French government led by Sébastien Lecornu was born. The President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron has appointed eighteen ministers in total. Lecornu had taken the place of François Bayrou, defeated on the September trusted vote at the National Assembly.

The government team

Lecornu is 39 years old and is a loyal to the Elyséeel of the Elysée. He is the fifth prime minister from the beginning of Macron’s second mandate, in 2022. Looking at the government team of the former defense minister there are many confirmations and some new entries. According to what was reconstructed from Mondi Thirteen ministers have been reconfirmed compared to the previous executive and five are the news.

Who is Sébastien Lecornu

Among others, Bruno Le Maire is the new Minister of the Armed Forces, Ronald Lescure of the Economy, Gérald Dermanin goes to justice and Bruno Retailleau, president of Les Republicains, inside. Rachida Data will be the Minister of Culture and Jean-Noël Barrot is the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs. The delegation to transport goes to Philippe Tabarot, while Marina Ferrari will be the Minister of Sport.

Former French premier Elisabeth Borne and Manuel Valls will remain ministers, respectively with delegation to education and overseas territories. Catherine Vautrin has been appointed Minister of Labor and Health and Amélie de Montchalin will continue to deal with public accounts. Naïma Moutchou will be the minister of transformation, of the public function, of artificial intelligence, Aurore Bergé Minister of equality between women and men and spokesperson for the government, while Mathieu Lefèvre will be the Minister of Relations with Parliament.

The invitation to the ministers: “Find compromises with all parliamentarians”

“Find compromises with all parliamentarians”, be “negotiating”. This is what the French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu asked his government’s ministers. His entourage made it known, as reported Le Figaro. This government “resembles the common basis” of the right and the center of the previous government coalition and “aims at stability”, because “certain actors and administrations need continuity”, and to the “renewal since the ministers appointed today, a third” of them “did not belong to the previous government”, said Lecornu according to what was reported by his entourage. His “first goal will be to approve a balance sheet for France by the end of the year” and “guide some major projects of national interest for our fellow citizens”.

The criticisms of the oppositions

Macron will convene the Lecornu government on Monday 6 October at 4 pm for a first council of ministers. But in the meantime there are already the first criticisms of the oppositions on the team led by the new Prime Minister. “We have clearly told the Prime Minister: o Ruetting or censorship. The government announced tonight, composed of the latest supporters of Macron clinging to the Zattera della Medusa, clearly has all the distinctive features of continuity, and absolutely nothing of the rupture that the French people expect,” said the president of the Racing National, Jordan Bardella.

The leader of the French far left Jean Luc Melenchon also criticized the new executive. “The Lecornu government is a procession of repatriages, 80 percent of which are LR and former members of LR Assunti to continue a policy that caused a lot of popular suffering and ecological damage,” said the head of France Insoumise. “Elections at all, two complaints at all? It will not hold up. And all this because? Only the forced diet of a parasitic oligarchy of the country. The countdown to chase them all has started”.