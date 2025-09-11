The left download von der leyen: the motion of no confidence deposited

For the first time in the history of the Eurocine, the European left has filed a motion of censorship to the Commission, in parallel with that presented on Wednesday by the far -right group Patriots for Europe. To end up in the sights of the EU left is the leader of the executive, Ursula von der Leyen, increasingly moved to the right.

The left group reached the 72 signatures (one tenth of the members of Parliament) necessary to start the trial. Among the MEPs who signed the motion of no confidence, the 46 members of the The Left group (who presented the measure) and 26 deputies from other political groups, such as the Greens – for the most part Spanish and Italian – and S&D, appear.

Because the left presented a motion against Von der Leyen

There are two reasons that pushed the EU left to deposit a motion of censorship against the European executive and its leader, aimed at causing the resignation of the college of commissioners: the commercial strategy of the European Commission (and the agreement signed between Von der Leyen and the US presentation Donald Trump) and its position on the war in Gaza.

The left group that populates the MEP has branded the EU-USA commercial agreement as “prejudicial, asymmetrical, not mutual” and “undertaken without a democratic mandate”. The left does not spare criticism even for the free trade agreement between the EU and the Mercosur group, composed of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, accused of killing European agriculture.

The commission is contested by his position on Gaza, despite the decision to suspend the EU-Israel Association agreement on commercial issues, as anticipated by Ursula von der Leyen in his speech on the state of the union yesterday, September 10. The 72 MEP have attacked “the inability of the Commission to act”, asking “the immediate suspension of the EU-Israel Association agreement, the imposition of sanctions to Israel and a global embargo on arms”. A first step, in this sense, was taken today, with the European Parliament who approved a common resolution presented by Verdi, socialists and liberals on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Among the main points of the resolution there is the request to European governments to recognize the state of Palestine and to suspend the EU-Israel Association agreement on commercial issues.

The European Parliament approves the first common resolution on Gaza: “Stop the association agreement with Israel”

The next step now provides for the verification of the validity of the texts and signatures of the two motions of censorship, one from the EU left and one from the patriots, according to article 131 of the regulation of the procedure. Once the validation is over, the conference of the presidents will decide when to calendar the vote. If the control times are quick, you could get to a vote already in the first plenary of October, scheduled from 6 to 9 in Strasbourg.