The legend of Li Ching-Yun, the Chinese man who would have lived 256 years old, is actually false

Li Ching -Yun. Credit: Palacio de la Ciudad de Chongqing, via Wikimedia Commons



The Chinese Li Ching-Yunherbalist and martial arts teacher, according to the story that intertwines with legend he lived 256 yearsalthough in all likelihood it is a false false historian based on the declarations of the same (the longest -lived person of which we testify was the Frenchman Jeanne Calmentdied at 122). From the announcement of his death with a obituary dated 6 May 1933, his age is initially set at 197 years of age and then recalculated at 256 years. Actually, Its real date of birth has never been ascertained And the common opinion of gerontologists is that the history of its longevity is actually a myth. From a study dated 2011, where insights of gerontology also apply to the field of traditional studies and spiritual practices, it emerges that-probably-the history of Li Ching-Yung has its roots in the Chinese cultural and spiritual fabric, as it happens in other parts of the world.

The announcement of the death of a bicentennial man: Li Ching-Yun

This story begins on May 6, 1933, when on New York Times A necrology appears, subsequently taken up on the TimeWhere The death of Li Ching-Yun is reporteda Chinese man residing in Kaisheng, in the province of Sichuan, whose year of birth is 1736. The obituary then indicates that an investigation would instead have set his age as even more long -lived, 256 years.

Inhabitants of his area of ​​origin they claimed to know the ching-yun since childrenthat their grandparents themselves knew him and that the man, in all the years in which they had seen him, it was never particularly aged.

The life and legend of the master Li Ching-Yun

While the ching-yun was alive, an aura of mythology began to outline around him, but it was only after his death that A professor named Wu Chung-Chien He began to document himself and collect all the sources that actually tell of theexistence of this long -lived and extraordinary man. However, the truthfulness of the information found by Wu Chung-Chien has never been tried.

According to what was collected by the professor, the Ching-Yun would be born in 1677 to Qijiang Xianin Sichuan and spends the first hundred years on the China mountains, where he investigates the secret of longevity and becomes a grasshairist.

At the age of about 70 he moved to the County of Kai, where he joins the Chinese army as martial arts teacher and tactical collaborator.

It then emerges that in 1827 The emperor sent to there the best wishes for his 150th birthdaygesture that was also repeated for the 200 candles: It seems, however, that this letter has not come to its destination due to the slowdowns due to the civil war.

News of his life we ​​still have in 1927, when the Famous General Yang Sen invites him to his own home: here he is taken The only certain photo of the master li.

The general was thus affected by the meeting with the teacher who collected his history and his teachings in a book, today also published in Italy.

Towards the end of his life, it seems that Li Ching-Yun had about 180 descendants: it had been married 24 timesand his last wife was approximately 60 years old.