The levels of alerts for volcanic risk and bradisism change the fields: the new system

Source: Civil Protection.



New provisions regarding the levels of alert for volcanic risk to the Flegrei Campi: green (quiescent volcano), yellow (weak/medium imbalance), orange (strong/very strong imbalance), red (pre-erutive), based on the data provided by the Ingv. The Head of the Department of Civil Protection Fabio Ciciliano presented the draft of a New planning strategywhich for now is a proposal but which will enter into force “in the shortest possible time”. This strategy allows you to intervene more effectively in the face of any changes in the chemical-physical parameters of Caldera. To be able to do it, they were Two sub -alerts of alert introducedwhich are added to the four already present: green, yellow, orange And red. In particular, the levels yellow and orange will be doubled. Based on this update, we currently still be in a yellow alert level (level of attention), already declared in 2012, but in the sub -life of medium imbalance. This reorganization also requires an update in Civil Protection interventions. There is also a greater information of citizens, with the aim of increasing awareness of risk.

The new levels of alert for volcanic risk at the Flegrei Campi

The INGV (National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology) continuously monitors the variations of the chemical-physical parameters At the Flegrei Campi, such as the frequency of the SISMI, the deformation of the soil, the chemical composition and the temperature of the smokes. Based on these data, the Civil Protection Department can declare the transition to a subsequent alert level. Up to now the levels have been four: green (quiescence), yellow (Attention), orange (pre-allarm) e red (alarm). The new strategy introduces Two subelivelli within the levels yellow and orange. These intermediate phases were considered necessary to guarantee more targeted, immediate and effective interventions.

The draft planning strategy for volcanic risk to the Flegrei Campi, with the operating measures of the Civil Protection.



Level and subelivelli of yellow alert

The yellow alert level (attention level) will be divided into the two subelivelli: weak disagreement And medium imbalance (in which we currently find ourselves).

Weak disagreement The caldera rises at low speed and earthquakes are not frequent and of low magnitude, while there is a slight increase in co 2 in the flumaro gases. This phase provides for the intensification of monitoring and any update of the Civil Protection plans.

The caldera rises at low speed and earthquakes are not frequent and of low magnitude, while there is a slight increase in co in the flumaro gases. This phase provides for the intensification of monitoring and any update of the Civil Protection plans. Medium imbalance The caldera rises at medium speed, the earthquakes are frequent and sometimes with magnitude between 4 and 4.5. The increase in the magmatic component in the gases is moderate, with an expansion of the dejugation area; In particular, CO emissions increase 2 . The potential dangers for the population are the accumulation of gases in depressed areas and closed places, the consequences of the SISMI (including landslides), any Freatic explosions. In this phase, monitoring is further intensified, exercises are carried out and greater information activities of citizens takes place.

Level and subelivelli of orange alert

The Orange alert level (level of pre-alarm) will be divided into the two subelivelli: strong imbalance And Very strong imbalance.

Strong imbalance The caldera rises at medium-high speed, earthquakes are very frequent and often with magnitude between 4 and 4.5 . The magmatic component in gases increases considerably and the dejection area still expands. The potential dangers for the population planned in the yellow alert level (medium imbalance) are aggravated. In this phase it is declared it national emergency state with the voluntary removal of citizens and the activation of the extraordinary reception centers intended to welcome them. Structures such as hospitals and prisons are secured and evacuated.

The caldera rises at medium-high speed, earthquakes are very frequent and often with . The magmatic component in gases increases considerably and the dejection area still expands. The potential dangers for the population planned in the yellow alert level (medium imbalance) are aggravated. In this phase it is declared it with the and the activation of the extraordinary reception centers intended to welcome them. Structures such as hospitals and prisons are secured and evacuated. Very strong imbalance The caldera rises at high speeds and surface fractures can open. SISMI are very frequent and of magnitude even up to 5. Low frequency earthquakes can also occur, which report a possible skiing of magma. The dejugation intensifies and extends further, while the level and salinity of the water table vary abruptly. The dangers for the population planned for the level of strong imbalance are accentuated. This phase provides for theremoval of the population from the most interested areas from the consequences of the phenomena in the Campania region, however in areas outside the red and yellow area.

The level of orange alert is followed by that of red alert (pre-erutive), which provides for theevacuation of the population from the red zone within 72 hours. Currently There are no conditions for the declaration of an orange alert leveleven if the great risks commission underlines that the transition from one level to another, or from one sub -life to the other, in the future could also occur in a rather quick way, based on the variations of the registered parameters.