The link between genetics and brain structure in dyslexia: a study explains how related are

There are many people who, despite the commitment and the desire to learn, struggle to decipher the letters on a sheet. In their eyes the words are confused and yes reversalmaking each line an apparently insurmountable obstacle. This is daily reality for millions of people with dyslexiaa learning disorder which affects the ability to read and write, and which has a profound impact on school and work life. For decades scientists and educators have debated about the fact if it was only a difficulty linked to teaching, or if they exist biological bases which make it an innate condition.

Research has shown that dyslexia has one strong genetic componentbut until recently it was difficult to establish how this translated into tangible differences in the structure and functioning of the brain. Thanks to a large database of brain scans and genetic data, a study published on Science Advanes to December 2024took a step forward in this direction, identifying precise structural alterations in the brain of people with Genetic predisposition to dyslexialocalized above all in the areas involved in language, vision and motor coordination. This is thus open new paths for understanding, diagnosis and educational and therapeutic management of this disorder.

The researchers analyzed millions of data

The research in question was conducted by scientists of Max Planck Institute for Psycholinguistics of Nijmegen, in Holland Which, by combining genetics and neuroimaging techniques, studied the link between the genetic variants predisposing to dyslexia and the morphology of specific areas of the brain. THE’objective of the study was that of identify if and how the genetic variants that prepare for dyslexia can be associated with specific structural characteristics of the brain.

The researchers analyzed previous statistics collected by a company specialized in do-it-yourself genetic tests, in which the genetic data of over 50,000 people were present with a diagnosis of dyslexia and more than one million “control” subjects. Once collected the genetic information related to dyslexiathey compared them with the magnetic resonances of 35,000 adults contained in the UK Biobank database, and have evaluated its genetic predisposition for dyslexia.

By combining genetic data and brain scans, they were able to correlate specific structural changes To some areas of the brain in people who presented a genetic predisposition to dyslexia.



Predisposed subjects have structural brain changes

Among the main discoveries, one has been observed volume reduction in primary motor cortex In individuals with a greater genetic predisposition to dyslexia. This area of ​​the brain is fundamental for the planning and execution of movements. This suggests a possible link between motor skills and language skills.

In addition, it was found, and associated with a greater genetic predisposition of dyslexia, even one less density of nerve fibers in the internal capsule, That is, of that structure of the brain that connects different brain regions. This could influence communication Among the areas of the brain involved in reading and language. The density of this structure is also associated with the genetic risk of other disorders, for example with the ADHD, thefluid intelligence (the ability to reason abstractly and solve problems in new situations) and the level of education.

Finally, a Increase in the volume in the visual cortex in individuals with genetic predisposition to dyslexia. This could indicate an adaptation or a compensation of the brain in response to the notoriously linked reading difficulties related to dyslexia.

Implications of the study

This study represents aimportant turning point in understanding the disorder: Specific brain structural changes have been related to genetic predisposition for dyslexia. Understand how specific genetic variants modify the morphology of certain brain areas can lead to the development of more targeted and customized interventions For those who live with dyslexia.

In addition, it offers new perspectives for the early diagnosis el ‘therapeutic intervention, as well as new ideas for the development of educational strategies.