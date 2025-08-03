The longest song in history is Longplayer, lasts 1000 years and will end in 2999

Credit: Cormac Heron



There musical composition which holds the Guinness World Record for the greater length it is undoubtedly Longplayerwith an extraordinary duration of 1000 years. This work was created by the folk musician Jem Finer using a series of computers located at Trinity Buoy Wharf Lighthouse London: their task is to sample and recombine 6 musical songs produced by the same musician using Tibetan bells. The continuous mix among these small compositions gives life to a single huge 1000 year old song that never repeats itself equal to itself.

The reproduction began at midnight on 31 December 1999 and will end on 31 December 2999: when it comes to an end, it will start from the beginning. To listen to it, simply go online on the song website or go in person in various listening centers in United Kingdom, in Egypt, in Australia and in United States.

As reported also on the portal made by the author “Longplayer was born from one worry conceptual for the problems of representation and understanding of the fluidity and amplitude of the time“. Despite being in all respects a Sweat of a digitally composed of an algorithmover time have also been made some Live performance. In these cases, a special tool consisting of a series of concentric circles on which they are installed 234 Tibetan bells play from 6 to 12 musicians. The first performance of this type lasted 1000 minutes (equivalent to 16 hours and 40 minutes) between 12 and 13 September 2009.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhei3Fevxu0

If instead we talk about song published officiallyThe Guinness World Record assign the primacy to Jagadeesh Pillaia writer, researcher, researcher and motivational motivational speaker who produced a song from Ben 138 hours, 41 minutes and 20 seconds. Within this almost long song 6 days The author sang the whole work “Shri Ram Charit Manas“, composed in the sixteenth century by the Indian poet Goswami Tulswas. In case you want to listen to it, the song is available (divided into parts) on most of the streaming platforms.