The longest straight in the world is in Saudi Arabia, connecting Haradh and Al Batha and extending for 240 km

The longest straight in the world is located in Arabia Saudi and measures well 240 km – approximately equivalent to the straight line distance between Milan And Venice. This very long stretch of road, holder of the Guinness World Record since 2020, has no curves either to the right or to the left but not only that: the gradient is also almost zero along the entire route. But why was it made?

This work was originally built as a private road for the King Fahd, only to be included within the national motorway network. It is a fundamental road, paved and essential for transporting goods from one part of the country to another, crossing the Rub Al-Khali desert. Specifically, this trait falls within thehighway 10 – 1,475 km long in total – and connects the area of Haradh at the border crossing with the United Arab Emirates Al Batha. And how long does it take to travel this stretch? Based on current speed limits and road conditions, the estimated travel time is approximately two to three hours.

A stretch of the longest straight in the world.



The previous record was held byEyre Highwayin Australia, with a straight length of “just” 146 kilometers.