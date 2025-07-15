terremoto filippine

The M5.5 earthquake in the Philippines reminds us of the activity of the Pacific fire belt

Strong earthquake of M5.5 in the Philippines.

A strong earthquake Of magnitude 5.5 It was recorded today July 15 on theLuzon islandin Philippinesat 10:38 rooms (04:38 in Italy). As also confirmed by the Ingv, the epicenter was detected 2 km To the south-east of Sarrat, in the province of Ilocos Norte (in the north-west of the archipelago), while the depth of the hypocentro was of 49 km.

According to local media, the shock was felt in several neighboring locationsincluding Cagayan, Ilocos Sur, Isabela and Abra. At the moment, however, No damage to buildings or people were detected: the fact that the hypocenter was not so superficial, in fact, made it possible to reduce the impact of the earthquake on the surface, dissipate part of the energy.

According to what reported by the Filipino Institute of Sismology and Volcanology, the first shock of magnitude 5.5 followed another 8, of one magnitude inclusive Between 1.7 and 4.1 and depth between 10 km and 85 km.

The Philippines, however, are often affected by earthquakes: the archipelago, in fact, is located along the point of contact between Two busty plaquesthat is the plaque Philippine and that of Sunday. Specifically, in correspondence of the island of Mindanao the subduction of the plaque of the Philippines below that of Sunda, which therefore causes the numerous seats of the area.

Filippine plates map
The Philippines are located at the center of two busty plaques, the Filipino (right) and that of Sunday (left). Credit: USGS

Always from a geological point of view, the Philippines are also found on the so -called Pacific fire beltan area that extends for about 40,000 km around the Pacific Ocean and which represents the band of the planet most affected by Vulcanic eruptions and earthquakes.

This band includes other Asian countries such as Japan and Indonesia, as well as the whole western coast of the American continent.

The map of the fire belt in the Pacific.
