"The Miniature Wife"the series about power imbalances in couples arrives on Sky: release date and trailer

The highly anticipated series arrives on Sky which tells, through a science fiction story, the imbalances of power in a husband and wife couple. It’s called “The Miniature Wife”, it’s inspired by the story short by Manuel Gonzalez and stars Emmy Award nominee Elizabeth Banks (Wrong Sisters) and two-time Emmy® winner Matthew Macfadyen (Succession).

Creators, showrunners and executive producers are Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner.

The Miniature Wife: the trailer









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The Miniature Wife: the plot

Based on the short story, the series follows Lindy (Banks) and Les (Macfadyen) Littlejohn: she is a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer who, after the resounding success of her debut novel, finds herself stuck in a creative crisis that has lasted for 18 years; he is a scientist obsessed with glory, on the verge of making his greatest scientific discovery in an attempt to solve world hunger. However, years of ego clashes, a change in the couple’s financial balance and a complete lack of communication have brought their marriage to the brink of collapse. When a laboratory accident reduces Lindy to just 6 inches tall, the already fragile balance of power in their marriage explodes in a hilarious and biting battle between pride, resentment and love.

The Miniature Wife: the cast

Alongside Banks and Macfadyen, the cast also includes OT Fagbenle as RPW, Zoe Lister-Jones as Vivienne, Sian Clifford as Terry and Sofia Rosinsky as Lulu. Recurring cast: Ronny Chieng, Aasif Mandvi, Rong Fu, Tricia Black.

The Miniature Wife: when it comes out

The dramedy series, in ten episodes, will arrive exclusively on Sky and streaming only on NOW from 9 June.

The Miniature Wife: the poster