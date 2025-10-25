The Monster of Florence, the story of the murders that shocked the Tuscan countryside between the 60s and 80s

“Monster of Florence” is the nickname used by newspapers to refer to the author of eight (or seven, according to another hypothesis) double murders which occurred near the Tuscan capital between 1968 and 1985. The victims were couples who had secluded themselves in the car to have sexual intercourse (only in one case were they in a tent) or people who were mistaken for such by the monster. Although the murders were carried out with pistol shots, the killer also attacked the corpses with a knife, sometimes mutilating the corpses of the victims female and removing some parts. The investigations and trials did not allow us to ascertain the truth about the crimes: the main suspect, Pietro Paccianiconvicted at first instance and acquitted on appeal, died while awaiting a new trial; two of his “snack buddies”, Mario Vanni and Giancarlo Lotti, were definitively convicted, but found guilty of only four double murders.

The crimes of the monster of Florence

There are 16 murders attributed to the so-called monster of Florence. More precisely, they are eight double murders carried out between 1968 and 1985 in the countryside surrounding the capital of Tuscany. The victims were couples who had secluded themselves in isolated places to be able to be intimate. All the murders were committed with a gun Beretta 22 caliberbut the victims were also hit with a knife. In some cases, the corpses were mutilated, with particular fury on women’s breasts and pubis.

A 22 caliber Beretta, of the type used by the monster. Credit: armeriadionisi.it



It is not known how many murderers there were: although the expression “monster of Florence”, which has now come into common use, suggests that it was a single man, from the trials it emerged that the perpetrators of the crimes, at least in some cases, were more than one.

The list of murders and the places affected

August 21, 1968, Antonio Lo Bianco and Barbara Locciaged 29 and 32, murdered in a narrow street in the municipality of Slab in Signawhile they had secluded themselves in a car to have sexual intercourse. The two were secret lovers, as Barbara was married to another man, Stefano Mele. Barbara’s son was in the car with the couple at the time of the murder. Natalino Melea six-year-old boy sleeping in the back seat. The murderer did not hit Natalino, who was therefore able to go out and call for help (according to an unproven hypothesis, he was accompanied by the murderer himself). It is not certain that the crime can be attributed to the monster of Florence, that is, to the same people who carried out the subsequent murders. The judiciary identified the guilty in Stefano Mele and sentenced him to 14 years in prison.

14 September 1974, Pasquale Gentilcore and Stefania Pettiniaged 19 and 18 respectively, killed in the Fontanine area of ​​Rabatta, in the hamlet of Sagginale, in the municipality of Borgo San Lorenzo. After shooting Pasquale, the killer dragged Stefania out of the car and killed her by hitting her dozens of stab wounds. Subsequently, he penetrated the woman’s vagina with a vine shoot, and then attacked Pasquale’s body with the knife.

Pasquale Gentilcore and Stefania Pettini. Credit: via Wikimedia Commons



6 June 1981, Giovanni Foggi and Carmela De Nuccioaged 30 and 21, killed in Mosciano di Scandicci. After the murder, the killer mutilated Carmela’s body, removing her pubis with a knife.

22 October 1981, Stefano Baldi and Susanna Cambiaged 26 and 24, murdered in Travalle di Calenzano. The couple were supposed to get married after a few months. Also in this case, the woman’s body suffered mutilations after death.

19 June 1982, Paolo Mainardi and Antonella Miglioriniaged 22 and 21, killed in Baccaiano di Montespertoli. Paolo managed to survive the shots and start the car, but was unable to escape. He died after being taken to hospital. Antonella was instead killed instantly, but the killer was unable to attack the body.

9 September 1983, Horst Wilhelm Meyer and Jens-Uwe Rüschtwo young 24-year-old Germans, both male, who were on board a van in Giogoli, in the municipality of Scandicci. They were probably killed because they were mistaken for a couple who had separated themselves. The corpses they did not suffer mutilations.

The van of the two victims. Credit: Wikimedia Commons



29 July 1984, Claudio Stefanacci and Pia Rontinikilled in the countryside near the town of Vicchio. Pia’s body was mutilated of the pubis and left breast and Claudio’s body was also stabbed several times.

September 8, 1985, Jean-Michel Kraveichvili and Nadine Mauriottwo young French men aged 25 and 36, murdered in Scopeti, in the countryside near San Casciano in Val di Pesa. The two found each other in a tent (it was the only murder not committed while the couple was in the car) when they were surprised by the killer. Nadine’s body was mutilated.

The investigations: from the Sardinian lead to Pietro Pacciani

The investigations immediately proved difficult, also because the man convicted for the 1968 crime, Stefano Mele, was in prison when the other murders were committed. At first, the investigation focused on a few men mentioned by Mele in the 1968 murder trial, all originally from Sardinia, so the newspapers spoke of Sardinian track. The hypothesis, however, did not produce concrete results. In 1984, as apprehension increased throughout Tuscany, the Florence prosecutor’s office set up a “anti-monster squad” to coordinate the investigations. The story, however, only took a turning point in the 1990s, several years after the last murder. In 1991 the team began investigating Pietro Pacciania man involved in events of extreme degradation: in 1951, when he was 26 years old, he was murdered a man found in intimate attitudes with his girlfriend, then forced to have sexual intercourse in the presence of the body, and was sentenced to eight years in prison; subsequently, he had repeatedly used violence against his wife and had even raped his two daughtersbeing imprisoned for this from 1987 to 1991.

Pietro Pacciani during the trial against him. Credit: via Wikimedia Commons



The trials and convictions: Pacciani and his snack companions

Pacciani was tried by the Florence Assize Court in 1993 and recognized guilty of seven double murders (he was acquitted for the 1968 crime), but the trial did not mark the end of the judicial affair: in March 1996 the Court of Appeal acquitted Pacciani from all charges; a few months later, the Court of Cassation annulled the acquittal, ordering a new trial, which however was not held because in February 1998, before the hearing began, Pacciani died. His role in the murders has never been definitively clarified.

In addition to the trial against Pacciani, between 1996 and 2000 the trial of the so-called snack buddiesthat is, men who allegedly participated in the crimes. Two “comrades”, Mario Vanni and the confessed criminal Giancarlo Lottiwere convicted, after three degrees of trial, for four of the double murders. Other alleged “comrades” were acquitted.

Giancarlo Lotti. Credit: via Wikimedia Commons



The latest developments in the case

The truth about the crimes of the monster of Florence has not yet been established. Among other things, the motive that explains all the murders, the hypothesis of the sexual perversion. Among the possibilities examined by the investigators, one of the best known is that according to which the crimes were committed on commission: they would have been ordered by members of an esoteric sect, interested in using the parts removed from women’s bodies as part of their rituals. The hypothesis has never been proven with certainty.

After all, over the years, magistrates, journalists and mystery enthusiasts have proposed numerous alternative theoriessuch as the one according to which the monster would be a former policeman or a doctor, and the one according to which the crimes were committed by different people. No theory has been proven.

On several occasions, including in recent times, new elements have emerged. For example, organic traces have been found several times in the places of the crimes or on objects connected to the affair; in 2025 it was discovered that Natalino Mele, the child spared in the first crime, he is not Stefano Mele’s biological sonbut of one of the men investigated in the Sardinian trail, Giovanni Vinci. Moreover, over the years they are suspicious death some people connected to Pacciani, to his snack companions or to the investigations.

In essence, the crimes of the monster of Florence continue to be shrouded in mystery.