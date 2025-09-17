The Morning Show 4, the interview with the cast: "An intense season. That's what we look like our characters"

Culture

The Morning Show 4, the interview with the cast: "An intense season. That’s what we look like our characters"

It is one of the most loved TV series by critics and the public. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon is the protagonists in the role of the presenters of one of the most iconic TV shows on American TV. “The Morning Show” is an excellence of the small screen and is about to return with its fourth season that debuts on September 17 on Appletv+.

There are many new entries in the cast such as Oscar prizes Jeremy Irons and Marion Cotillard but many reconfirmations with the return, in their fixed roles, of the two -time winner of themly Billy CruduP, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell Well Energle that we interviewed on the occasion of the debut of the new episodes of the series.

The Morning Show 4: The plot

The fourth season of “The Morning Show” is set in the spring of 2024, almost two years after the events of the third season. With the merger between UBA and NBN now completed, the editorial staff finds himself facing new responsibilities, hidden motivations and the elusive nature of the truth in an increasingly polarized America. In a world full of deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover -ups, who can be trusted? And how can you know what really is real?

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The Morning Show 4, the interview with the cast: "An intense season. That’s what we look like our characters"
A partial eclipse of sun on 21 September is coming, but it will not be visible in our hemisphere
Wayward – Ribelli: Netflix’s new crime thriller series, plot and when it comes out