The Morning Show 4, the interview with the cast: "An intense season. That’s what we look like our characters"

It is one of the most loved TV series by critics and the public. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon is the protagonists in the role of the presenters of one of the most iconic TV shows on American TV. “The Morning Show” is an excellence of the small screen and is about to return with its fourth season that debuts on September 17 on Appletv+.

There are many new entries in the cast such as Oscar prizes Jeremy Irons and Marion Cotillard but many reconfirmations with the return, in their fixed roles, of the two -time winner of themly Billy CruduP, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell Well Energle that we interviewed on the occasion of the debut of the new episodes of the series.

The Morning Show 4: The plot

The fourth season of “The Morning Show” is set in the spring of 2024, almost two years after the events of the third season. With the merger between UBA and NBN now completed, the editorial staff finds himself facing new responsibilities, hidden motivations and the elusive nature of the truth in an increasingly polarized America. In a world full of deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover -ups, who can be trusted? And how can you know what really is real?