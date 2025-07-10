The Morning Show 4, the teaser trailer of the new season of the series with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

Two years after the release of the third season, on Apple TV+ there is The Morning Show 4, fourth season of the award -winning and highly successful series starring and executive producers Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, together with the showrunner and executive producer Charlotte Stoudt and the director and executive producer Mimi Leder. Here are the information available on the new season of The Morning Show, of which you can find the official teaser trailer in the original language.

What The Moniung Show is about about

The fourth season of The Morning Show is set in the spring of 2024, almost two years after the events of the third season. With the merger between UBA and NBN now completed, the editorial staff finds himself facing new responsibilities, hidden motivations and the elusive nature of the truth in an increasingly polarized America. In a world full of deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover -ups, who can be trusted? And how can you know what really is real?

The cast of The Morning Show 4

In addition to Aniston and Witherspoon, the stellar cast of the fourth season includes Billy Crredup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook and the return of the very close Jon Hamm, From the success of another Apple series that saw him protagonist, Your Friends & Neighbors.

The series is led by the showrunner and executive producer Charlotte Stoudt and direct and co-produced by Mimi Leder. Produced by the Media Res Studio, it is also co-produced by Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer for Media Res, together with Stoudt and Leder; Witherspoon is an executive producer with Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine; Aniston and Kristin Hahn for Echo Films; Zender Lehmann and Micah Schraft also appear among the executive producers.

When The Morning Show 4 comes out

The fourth season will be made up of 10 episodes and will be released on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 17 September with the first episode, followed by a new episode every week until 19 November.

The Teaser Trailer of The Morning Show 4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntnm0b5ih8