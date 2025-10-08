The most anticipated Netflix series and films of November 2025

We are still at the beginning of October but we always like to look further ahead to find out what awaits us from streaming platforms in the coming months. So let’s keep our eyes on Netflix and let’s discover the most interesting series and films arriving in November 2025.

We anticipate that the final chapter of one of Netflix’s most beloved fantasy series of all time will be released, the streaming platform’s first Christmas film but also the new work of Guillermo del Toro, a Spanish thriller series and much more.

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein comes out (November 7)

After being presented as a world premiere in Venice, Guillermo del Toro’s new “Frankenstein” starring Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi arrives on Netflix. Del Toro chooses to adapt one of the novels closest to his heart for the big screen, telling a story that is both dark and romantic. Divided into three parts and fully in line with Del Toro’s cinematic style, this new Frankesntein is ready to divide the public, a bit like it did at the Venice Film Festival where it convinced some and disappointed others. And which side will you be on?

The first Christmas film arrives (with Melissa Joan Hart) “Merry Christmas-ex!” (November 12)

Christmas is still a few months away but Netflix is ​​ready to let us dive into the magical atmospheres of the holidays as early as the beginning of November. And so it is that on November 12th the very first new romantic Christmas film starring the very famous “Sabrina the Bewitched” Melissa Joan Hart arrives on Netflix. The plot?

A divorced woman tries to spend one last Christmas with her family before selling the house and moving, but when her ex-husband involves his new and extraordinary girlfriend the situation becomes complicated.

There is a new Spanish series “The Crystal Cuckoo” (November 14)

For lovers of Spanish crime/thriller series, in November we will see “The Crystal Cuckoo” on Netflix, a title whose protagonists include faces known to the Italian and global public such as Itziar Ituno (Raquel from La Casa de Papel) and Catalina Sopelana (The Gardener).

First year doctor Clara Merlo has a serious heart attack which forces her to undergo a heart transplant. During her convalescence she feels the need to know the past of the young man who saved her life and so she heads inland, finding a place full of secrets, a mystery that dates back twenty years before and a closed town where, on the very day of her arrival, a baby disappears in a public park.

“Train Dreams”, the new period drama starring Felicity Jones, debuts (November 21)

Based on the popular story by Denis Johnson, “Train Dreams” is a moving portrait of Robert Grainier, a lumberjack and railroad worker whose life reveals unexpected depth and beauty in the rapidly changing America of the early 1900s. This film is an ode to a long-gone lifestyle and the extraordinary possibilities contained in the simplest existences

Directed by Clint Bentley and written by the same director together with Greg Kwedar, both Oscar nominees and already authors of “Sing Sing”, the film boasts Felicity Jones and Joel Edgerton in the cast.

The first volume of Stranger Things 5 ​​is released (November 27)

And then we conclude with the most anticipated series of 2025: the finale of Stranger Things. On November 26th, the first four episodes of the fifth and final season of the fantasy created by the Duffer brothers will arrive, which has conquered the whole world since its debut in 2016, becoming one of the most watched series ever on Netflix and a global phenomenon. What should we expect?

Autumn 1987. Hawkins has been marked by the opening of the portals and our heroes are united by a single goal: to find and kill Vecna, who has vanished into thin air: it is not known where he is or what his plans are. Complicating the mission, the government placed the city under military quarantine and intensified the hunt for Eleven, forcing her into hiding again. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, a heavy and familiar fear takes hold. The final battle is upon us, and with it a darkness more powerful and deadly than anything you’ve ever faced before. To put an end to this nightmare, the entire group must remain together, for the last time.