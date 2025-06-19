The most anticipated Netflix series (and the films) Netflix

A lot is still missing when the arrival of August 2025 but since we always like to play in advance we have already thrown our eye to what awaits us from Netflix next month. What will be the new Netflix stories ready to passionate about it in August 2025? What should we expect from this new month of the year in terms of TV series? We already anticipate that August is a very special month for Netflix because it marks the return of one of the most anticipated titles of recent years, Tim Burton Wednesday. But we enter the heart and discover everything that awaits us in August on Netflix.

The second season of “Wednesday” (6 August)

The most awaited of all is Wednesday who returns to Netflix with the first part of his second season precisely this August 2025. Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) returns to wandering for the Gothic corridors of the Nevemore Academy, where a new series of enemies and problems awaits her. This season Wednesday must juggle between family, friends and old opponents, to face another year of beautifully dark and bizarre chaos. Army of its characteristic sharp wit and its imperturbable charm, Wednesday finds himself at the center of a new chilling supernatural mystery.

The Italian film “Any cursed fantasy football” (27 August)

There is a new Italian film that debuts on Netflix this August and is dedicated to one of the games most loved by Italians: the fantasy football. “Any cursed fantasy football,” he says to what extent you can go to winning at the fantasy football. A judge with a sharp sarcasm (Caterina Guzzanti) will have to answer this question, while asking Simone (Giacomo Ferrara), a thirty -year -old carefree, a more free screenwriter than professional, as well as unlikely suspected for the mysterious disappearance of Gianni (Enrico Borello).

Gianni is not only his best friend, he is also the reigning champion of the Fantacalcio League “never a joy” in which for years a group of friends as historical as absurd has gathered. On the day of his wedding – and the last, decisive championship day – Gianni, however, did not show up at the altar and, even stranger, did not put the formation.

The surreal investigations involve all the crazy groups, including Andrea (Silvia D’Amico), the latest arrival, which perhaps hides more than a secret. The delirium is unleashed from the group chat: insults, accusations, compromising screenings and a suspect amount of death threats. Is it possible that someone really hurt Gianni? Because sometimes, fantasy football is not just a game. It is a question of life, bonuses and revenge.

The film Crime “The Thursday crime club” (August 28)

And, finally, among the most anticipated titles there is the crime taken from Richard Osman’s international bestseller, “the Thursday crime club” that follows the four unstoppable retirees Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley) and Joyce (Celia Imrie) while spending time having fun investigating the cases of irrelevant murders. When an inexplicable death takes place on their home threshold and find themselves with a real case in their hands, their activity as amateur investigators takes an exciting turn. The production of the film directed by Chris Columbus is the most recent result of the partnership between Netflix and Amblin Entertainment.

