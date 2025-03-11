The most anticipated Netflix series of April 2025

April 2025 will be a very important month for Netflix because it will mark the arrival of many highly anticipated series and the return of some of the most loved titles ever. In fact, in April 2025, the new Medical Drama Pulse, the science fiction series taken from the graphic novel by Héctor G. Oesterheld, the eternal, will debut on Netflix, with its return, with its grand finale, of one of the crime/thriller most loved by Netflix: You. But in addition to these titles, what are the other most anticipated Netflix series and films in April 2025? Let’s find out together.

Pulse – The new Netflix Medical Drama (April 3)

In April the very highly anticipated new medical drama of Netflix debuts, Pulse. While a hurricane approaches threateningly at the busiest top level traumatological center of Miami, Dr. Specializing in the third year Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald) receives an unexpected promotion after the suspension of the specialist boss, the beloved Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell). Between the infuriating of the storm and the arrival of a wave of patients, the hospital enters Lockdown and Danny and Phillips must find a way to work together even when the shocking details of their as complicated as illegal love story start to leak.

You 5 – The grand finale of the series with Penn Badgley (April 24)

April 2025 is the month of the grand finale of You, one of the Netflix series most loved by the public all over the world. Taken from the novel by Caroline Kepnes “Tu. What would you do for love?”, You are ready to return to the streaming path with his final chapter by closing the history of the serial killer Joe Goldberg forever played by Penn Badgley forever. In a fifth and last season Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happy ending after the end of the fourth season, but then his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of the past and dark desires.

The Docuserie on Carlos Alcaraz (23 April)

Carlos Alcaraz: in my own way he is a documentary produced by Morena Films for Netflix on the youngest number 1 in the history of tennis. While following Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 season to get to know the young prodigy better who has revolutionized the world of sport, we discover the life of one of the strongest sportsmen in the world, on the tennis and off the field. An incredible exploration seen from the eyes of Alcaraz himself.

The eternal – science fiction series taken from Héctor G. Oesterheld’s graphic novel (April 30)

The highly anticipated, for lovers of the sci-fi genre, the eternalist debuts on Netflix right in late April 2025. The series is the first adaptation for the screen of the legendary Argentine graphic novel of science fiction “The eternal”, written by Héctor G. Oesterheld, illustrated by Francisco Solano Lopez and published for the first time in 1957. The story? On a summer night in Buenos Aires, a mysterious lethal snowfall exterminates most of the population and traps thousands of people. Juan Salvo and his friends undertake a desperate struggle for survival, but everything changes when they discover that the toxic snow storm is only the first attack of a foreign army that invades the earth. The only way to stay alive is to join forces and fight. Nobody will survive alone.

