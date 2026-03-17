The most anticipated Netflix series of April 2026

What’s coming to Netflix in April 2026? What are the most anticipated series not to be missed? We are in mid-March but the time has come to look a little further ahead to discover all the best of Netflix next month. We anticipate that April will be a month of great returns rather than novelties. But let’s find out which ones.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

Xo Kitty 3 (April 2)

The rom-xom “Xo Kitty” returns to Aprime with its third season. Kitty Song Covey returns for her senior year at KISS with the perfect plan to finish high school: making unforgettable memories with friends, getting closer to family in Korea, and making important decisions for the future, as well as clarifying her relationship with Min Ho. This time for real. But when unexpected revelations ruin her plans and relationships, Kitty will have to learn to accept the unexpected.

Beef – The Clash 2 (April 16)

It was supposed to be a limited series but the success of its first chapter convinced Netflix to renew it and here the phenomenon series “Beef” returns in April with its second season. It will be a separate chapter compared to the previous one with new stories and new actors. A young couple witnesses an alarming argument between their boss and his wife. The episode triggers a chain of favors and blackmail in the elite world of a country club and the Korean billionaire who owns it. Beef 2: cast, trailer, what to expect

Running Point 2 (April 23)

Another great return in April 2026 is that of the comedy with Kate Hudson: “Running Point”.

THEsla Gordon (Kate Hudson) is no longer the new figure unexpectedly catapulted to lead the Los Angeles Waves: she is now the center of attention. As the franchise finally finds its way back to success following last year’s scandal, Isla is determined to prove she’s not just a temporary replacement waiting for her brother Cam (Justin Theroux) to return to the helm.

What she doesn’t know is that Cam is plotting in the shadows to get her place back, taking advantage of her sister’s every mistake to get her into trouble. For Isla, balancing the pressures of running a sports franchise with her personal life, every decision on and off the field is crucial. To survive the family’s power games and the control of the board of directors, he will have to forget the previous season’s strategy and come up with a new game plan if he wants to end the season on top.

Running Point 2: everything we know so far

Man on Fire – Thirst for Vengeance (April 30)

And, finally, among the big news of the month is the action thriller series based on the saga of books by AJ Quinnell, “Man on Fire – Thirst for Vengeance” That tells the story of John Creasy. Once a highly trained Special Forces mercenary capable of surviving even the most desperate situations, Creasy is now afflicted with severe post-traumatic stress disorder. Determined to fight his own inner demons, the man embarks on a path of redemption. But before he can adjust to his new life he finds himself back in the heat of action, where he will have to fight harder than ever.