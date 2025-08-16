The most anticipated TV series and first video movies of September 2025

The return from the holidays, this year, will be sweetened by the new releases coming to the Prime Videos in September. Giving a first glance to the titles coming out next month, in fact, there is a console of the end of the holidays. It starts with the new music series The Runarounds (by the way, have you seen Daisy Jones & The Six?), Continue with the new The Jackal show, then the new Thriller series (erotic) arrives the girlfriend, and subsequently it will be up to the second highly anticipated season of Gen V. Finally, if you have nostalgia for beaches and sea, get ready for the Italian-American Crime Coa series. Start taking note!

The Runarounds (US TV series, genre Musical Drama) – to be released from September 1, 2025

The Runarounds talks about a group of newly’s newlyry in Wilmington, in the North Carolina, who in the summer after diploma gather to form a rock band, united by their common love for music and with an almost impossible dream of becoming famous. During an unforgettable summer, the boys throw themselves body and soul in the search for their great success, falling in love, hunting in trouble and shaking bonds that will make them a real family. Between original music, love stories and the ups and downs that accompany the maturity, The Runarounds tells the emotions of those who decide to risk everything to the adulthood threshold to pursue their dreams.

Holiday Crush (reality show Italy) – out of September 4, 2025

I The Jackal (Fabio Balsamo, Gianluca Fasto, Aurora Leone and Ciro Priello), directly from their sofa, are about to see and comment in a frank and desecrating way the dream holiday of a group of boys. For these young protagonists, it will be the most important journey of their life, where in addition to having fun and giving vent to their fantasies, they will also be able to reflect and understand more on themselves. Thanks to the help of a Travel Planner (Jacopo Becchetti) and a Spiritual Coach (Jessica Venturi), several unexpected events will meet on their own limits and will find themselves having to share spaces and emotions. The Jackal, together with their guests, (Emma Galeotti, La Pina & Diego, Cristina D’Avena) will follow the boys step by step, commenting in an ironic and surprising way every move and all their reaction, thus being immersed in a truly explosive mix.

The girlfriend (TV series Thriller USA) – out of September 10, 2025

Taken from the novel of the same name by Michelle Frances, the girlfriend follows the story of Laura (Wright), a woman who seems to have everything: a brilliant career, a loving husband and a beloved son, Daniel. His perfect life begins to complicate when Daniel brings home a new girlfriend, Cherry (Cooke), destined to change everything. After a tense start, Laura is convinced that Cherry hides something. Is it a manipulative social climber or is Laura only paranoid? Truth is a matter of perspective.

Gen V 2 (Tv Dramedy USA series) – Out of September 17, 2025

In the second season, the school has started again. While the rest of America is forced to adapt to the homeland iron fist, the godolkin university the mysterious new rector announces a program of studies that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated as heroes, while Marie, Jordan and Emma return to college reluctantly, marked by months of trauma and losses. But it is difficult to pay attention to parties and lessons while the war between humans and ovens is underway, both inside and outside the campus. The gang learns of a secret program that dates back to the foundation of Godolkin and that could have bigger implications than you can imagine. And, in some way, Marie is part of it.

Coast Hotel (Italy -USA TV series, Crime genre) – out of September 24, 2025

Daniel De Luca is a former marine of Italian origins who returns to the country of his childhood to work as a problem solver in one of the most luxurious hotels in the world, on the spectacular coast of Positano. In addition to solving the problems of the wealthy guests of the hotel, Daniel is also on the trail of Alice, one of the owner’s daughters, who passed away a month earlier. Daniel has to do everything possible to bring her home, but face those who kidnapped the girl will be a bigger challenge than any problem Daniel has ever faced.

