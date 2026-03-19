The most anticipated TV series and Prime Video films of April 2026

If you are the forward-thinking type and are already looking for information on the new features arriving in April on Prime Video, you are in the right place: here, in fact, is a preview of next month’s main releases. Starting, obviously, with The Boys 5, the final season of the super-series which mixes political satire, action, drama and lots and lots of splatter. The new animated series for adults Kevin, produced by Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus 2, My Old Ass), also in the role of voice actress, is making its debut. Finally, anticipation is mounting for the adaptation of The House of Spirits, the most famous novel by the great Isabel Allende. Mark your calendar appointments!

The Boys 5 (US black comedy TV series) – release date 8 April

In the fifth and final season, Homelander dominates the world, completely at the mercy of his irrational and self-centered whims. Hughie, Breastmilk and Frenchie are imprisoned in a “freedom camp”. Annie struggles to organize a resistance against the overwhelming force of the Supers. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe out all Supers from the face of the earth, he will unleash a series of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. The big moment has arrived, folks. Something big is about to happen.

The trailer and things to know about the final season of The Boys

Kevin (US adult animated series) – on Prime Video from April 20th

Loosely based on a real-life breakup and the cat caught in the middle, KEVIN is a hilarious and heartwarming story about finding your place in the world. After an unexpected separation from his human “owners”, Kevin moves to an animal shelter in Astoria, Queens, where a chaotic group of bizarre animals will help him understand what he really wants from life.

The House of Spirits (Chile drama TV series) – streaming from 29 April

The House of the Spirits is a magnificent family saga that tells the epic story of a proud and passionate family, secret loves and a bloody revolution. The passions, struggles and secrets of the Trueba family span a century of violent social change, culminating in a crisis that will throw the proud, tyrannical patriarch and his beloved granddaughter onto opposing sides.

Previews of the series based on Isabel Allende’s masterpiece