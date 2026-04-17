The most anticipated TV series and Prime Video films of May 2026

In May 2026, several interesting new features are arriving on Prime Video, as well as a long-awaited return for which we had almost lost hope.

In fact, next month the Italian film Non è un Paese per Single, based on the novel of the same name by Felicia Kingsley (born Serena Artioli), will be released on Amazon’s streaming platform; subsequently it will be the turn of Off Campus, which after the success of Heated Rivalry tells another love story in the world of ice hockey. Finally, another promising novelty is Spider-Noir, with Nicolas Cage making his debut as the protagonist of a TV series, based on the Marvel comic of the same name.

And the long-awaited return? It is that of Good Omens, a TV series which, after the personal and judicial vicissitudes of its creator, comes to an end with a third season consisting of a single episode/film. Start marking the dates in your diary and have a good look.

It’s Not a Country for Singles (Italy romantic comedy film) – comes out May 8th

In an idyllic Tuscan town, Belvedere in Chianti, everyone is in a couple or looking for a soul mate, except Elisa (Matilde Gioli), a single mother who manages the Le Giuggiole estate. The return to the village of Michele (Cristiano Caccamo), a childhood friend whom he had lost sight of for years, turns his life upside down and reawakens feelings that he thought had disappeared forever.

The trailer, cast and previews of No Country for Singles

Good Omens 3 (UK comedy series finale film) – release date 13 May

Good Omens 3 picks up where the ineffable story left off in season two, with the beloved and unlikely duo of the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley returning to face their most epic and personal adventure yet. Their thousand-year-old friendship has fallen apart since Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) accepted the offer to return to Heaven, leaving Crowley (David Tennant) behind. Now, as the new Supreme Archangel, Aziraphale is tasked with overseeing the Second Coming, a monumental responsibility that weighs heavily on him, made all the more difficult as his plans cause consternation among the other angels. Meanwhile, a heartbroken Crowley finds himself hitting rock bottom, wandering the streets of Soho.

As the fate of the universe hangs in the balance, Aziraphale and Crowley must confront their relationship, heal old wounds, and rediscover their bond. Between London gangsters and infernal threats, they will face personal betrayals and the complexity of their emotions in this timeless expedition. Together, they must decide whether their friendship – and the world itself – is worth saving.

The trailer, the plot and the cast of Good Omens 3

How the second season of Good Omens ended

Because Good Omens 3 only has one episode

Off Campus (US romantic TV series) – streaming from May 13th

Set in a college setting and based on the bestselling book series of the same name, Off Campus follows an elite ice hockey team and the women in their lives as they explore love, grief and self-discovery, forming deep friendships and lasting bonds as they navigate the complexities that come with the transition to adulthood. The first season follows the funny and passionate “opposites attract” love story between Hannah, a singer-songwriter with a reserved personality, and Garrett, a hockey athlete at Briar University.

Off Campus, the trailer for Prime Video’s “straight response” to the success of Heatde Rivalry

Spider-Noir (USA noir adventure TV series) – available from May 27th

Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic “Spider-Man Noir”. Spider-Noir tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned private investigator who has fallen from grace in 1930s New York and who, following a deeply personal tragedy, is forced to deal with his past as the city’s only superhero.

The trailer, cast and previews of Spider-Noir