The most anticipated TV series and Prime Video films of November 2025

If you are already looking for information on which films and TV series will be released in November 2025 on Prime Video, we are here to help you.

First of all, reminding you of the release of Maxton Hall 2, but not only that. The month begins with a new film by Tyler Perry, there will then be space for two animated series – BAT-FAM and The Mighty Nine – and the new action comedy film with Alan Ritchson, our beloved Reacher, seems very promising. Start taking notes!

Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy (romance comedy film) – release date November 5th

Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy follows Shannon Thornton as Joy, a New York fashion designer whose talent is overshadowed by her boss. Just like her career, Joy has been unlucky in love. Encouraged by her loyal friends Ashley (Brittany S. Hall) and Littia (Inayah), Joy follows her love Colton (Aaron O’Connell) to Colorado, hoping for holiday magic. Instead, a shocking revelation and a snowstorm leave her stranded. At her worst, Joy meets Ridge (Tosin Morohunfola), a chance encounter that transforms her perspective on life and love.

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us season 2 (teen drama TV series) – streaming from November 7th

Those who fly high can also fall very low… After the night spent with James in Oxford and her greatest aspiration finally within reach, for Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten) everything seems to be going perfectly. But an unexpected event changes everything in James’s (Damian Hardung) family and it will be the latter who brings her back to harsh reality. Ruby is shocked. She has never had such strong feelings for someone, nor has she ever been hurt so deeply. She would like her old life back, the one where no one at Maxton Hall knew her and she wasn’t part of the elite world of her classmates. But, at the same time, she can’t forget James, especially because he is doing everything he can to win her back.

BAT-FAM (animated series for children and families) – comes out on November 10th

BAT-FAM follows Batman, Alfred and young Damian Wayne, who has now taken on the role of “Little Batman”, as they welcome some new residents to Wayne Manor. Joining the family table are Alicia Pennyworth, Alfred’s free-spirited great-granddaughter; Claire, a recently reformed supervillain; Ra’s al Ghul, Damian’s beloved “Pap Pap”, who is also Batman’s longtime nemesis; and Man-Bat, who takes up residence in the steeple of Wayne Manor. Oh! And let’s not forget Selina, the beloved family cat. This close-knit family of misfits navigates the fun and frustrations of everyday life while protecting the streets of Gotham City.

Playdate (action comedy film) – released November 12th

When Brian (Kevin James), a recently unemployed accountant, agrees to play with charismatic stay-at-home dad Jeff (Alan Ritchson) and their children, he expects a quiet afternoon of talking and throwing footballs. Instead, he finds himself thrust into a chaotic struggle to survive, pursued by a ruthless team of mercenaries. Brian stumbles over one ridiculous obstacle after another, and his total lack of tactical skill contrasts starkly with Jeff’s strangely prepared attitude. Director Luke Greenfield (Let’s Be Cops, The Girl Next Door) hilariously collides a suburban father’s life with high-stakes thrills, transforming an ordinary afternoon into an absurd, action-packed adventure where minivan chaos meets professional hitmen.

The Mighty Nein (adult animated series) – release date November 19th

The Mighty Nein follows a group of fugitives and outcasts, bound by secrets and scars. But when a powerful arcane relic known as “The Lighthouse” falls into dangerous hands, the protagonists must learn to work together to save the kingdom and prevent reality itself from dissolving.