The most famous polyglots in history, from Cleopatra to Federico II of Swabia

There polygloxythat is, the individual ability to speak more languages In addition to one’s mother tongue, it is one of the most incredible manifestations of human intellect and requires cultural curiosity, memory and cognitive flexibility. The term polyglotwhich derives from the Greek and is composed of Poly- “poly-“ And glṓtta “tongue”is often used to describe people able to speak more about 3 languages. Throughout history, numerous individuals have distinguished themselves for their ability to master multiple languagesusing this competence in the fields of politics, science, art and diplomacy. In this article we explore the life and businesses of some of the greatest polyglots in history, analyzing how their linguistic knowledge has modeled their contribution to society. Let’s talk about characters like Cleopatra And Federico II of Swabia.

Cleopatra VII (69-30 AC): the Polyglot Queen

Cleopatra VIIthe latest queen of Egypt Ptolemaic was known for her charisma and intelligence, but also for her linguistic competence. He spoke at least 9 languagesincluding ancient Egyptian, Greek, Aramaic, Jewish and Persian. Unlike other members of the Ptolemaic dynasty, Cleopatra learned the ancient Egyptian to communicate directly with his subjects, skills that allowed her to stand out as one enlightened sovereign and to entertain Diplomatic negotiations without interpretersa rarity in antiquity. He used his linguistic skills to consolidate political alliances and negotiate crucial treaties, such as those with Julius Caesar and Marco Antonio. Her knowledge of languages ​​allowed her to manage a multi -ethnic empire and to preserve the cultural identity of Egypt during a period of geopolitical turbulence.

Bust of Cleopatra (46–44 BC)



Federico II of Swabia (1194-1250): the emperor of languages

Federico II of SwabiaEmperor of the Holy Roman Empire and King of Sicily, he was a polyglot and a patron of culture. He spoke at least 6 languages: Latin, Sicilian, German, Greek, Arabic and French. This linguistic diversity reflected the cultural variety of its domains. Federico was also the promoter of the translation of scientific and philosophical works from Arabic to Latin, favoring scientific and cultural progress in medieval Europe. His court a Palermo It became a cultural and linguistic exchange center, where scholars of various nationalities worked side by side. The translations of Arab works in Latin allowed the spread of medical, mathematical and astronomical knowledge. In addition, his multicultural court was a model of integration and tolerance.

John Milton (1608-1674): the Polyglot poet

John Miltonauthor of the famous “Lost paradise“, he was a man of vast culture. He spoke fluently 8 languagesincluding Latin, Greek, Italian, French, Spanish and Jewish. This mastery allowed him to access original texts in different languages, which significantly enriched his literary production. Milton used his linguistic skills also for his political activityserving as a secretary for foreign affairs during the government of Oliver Cromwellwhere he often wrote and translated diplomatic documents, contributing to the 17th century English diplomacy, as in addition to translating key texts, he dialogue directly with foreign powers. His literary work, enriched by the knowledge of classical and modern languages, deeply influenced European culture.

Giuseppe MezzoFanti (1774-1849): the Master of Languages

Giuseppe MezzoFantiItalian cardinal and linguist, is considered one of the largest polyglots of all time. Born in Bologna, he manifested an extraordinary ability to learn foreign languages ​​from a young age. It is estimated that he spoke fluently at least 39 languages and had basic knowledge in others 50. Among the languages ​​that master were Greek, Latin, Arabic, Chinese, Russian and even some native American languages. His ability was so impressive that he managed to support complex conversations with foreign travelers and ambassadors, often after a few weeks of exposure to a new language. Often worked as a cultural and linguistic mediator, facilitating the relations between Rome and foreign delegations. His ability to understand uncommon languages ​​made him a living bridge between different cultures, favoring the spread of ideas and intercultural dialogue.

Emil Krebs (1867-1930): the diplomat of the 65 languages

Emil KrebsGerman diplomat, is famous for talking fluently 65 languages And to have studied many others. Krebs worked for the German diplomatic service, where his linguistic competence proved to be essential for the International Relations. His linguistic multifaceted was also the subject of scientific study: posthumous analysis of his brain revealed unique characteristics in theBroca arearelated to the elaboration of language. Krebs was fundamental for German diplomacy, representing the country in complex international contexts: his linguistic knowledge allowed him to avoid cultural misunderstandings and to mediate conflicts.

Kató Lomb (1909-2003): The Hungarian translator

Kató LombHungarian translator and linguist, he mastered Over 16 languages. He was famous for his unconventional learning methods, which included reading Books in the original language without a preliminary knowledge in -depth. Lomb believed that passion and curiosity were the main linguistic learning engines. He wrote several books in which he shared his techniques, promoting a practical and accessible approach to polygloxy. Foreign texts was made accessible to the Hungarian public and promoted an approach to linguistic learning based ondirect experience. His methods have influenced the modern teaching of languages, encouraging the autonomy of students.