The most productive diamond mine in the world is located in Botswana

The Jwaneng diamond mine in Botswana. Credit: DTC Botswana



THE diamondssymbols of beauty and luxury, have always fascinated humanity. Theirs extraction is a complex process which takes place in different parts of the worldbut a particular mine is distinguished by its extraordinary importance: that of Jwaneng operational since August 1982. Located in Botswanasouth-west of the capital Gaborone, this diamond mine is the richer on the planet In terms of value and plays a fundamental role in the global economy of these precious stones.

The characteristics of the Jwaneng mine

The mine of Jwanenglocated in the south of BotswanaIn the Kalahari desert, it is an open -air mine that has revolutionized the Botswana economy. Inaugurated in 1982, This mine is owned by the Debswanaa partnership between the Botswana government and the De Beers group. Jwaneng is considered the mine of diamonds richest in the world in terms of value e produce an impressive amount of diamonds Of high quality. Its size I am colossalwith a huge hole that extends for kilometers. To give you an idea, the mine develops on three main ones Kimberlite Pipes (volcanic ducts) that join near the surface, forming an area of ​​approximately 52 hectares (about O, 52 km2). To better view this dimension, think that 52 hectares are equivalent to approx 70 football fields.

Has reached a depth of across 600 meters and it is expected that it will reach the 816 meters by 2034. The extraction here is a continuous operation, with giant machinery that work incessantly to bring the precious crystals to light.

1,098 carat diamond extracted in Botswana



How the diamond extraction takes place

To extract diamonds there are mainly two techniques. If the diamonds are close to the surface, you dig a kind of huge crater, an operation that requires gigantic machinery And a lot of work. This is the open -air method. TO Jwanengfor example, are used huge trucks capable of transporting up to 400 tons Of rockmechanical blades that can raise dozens of tons in a single blow e GIGANT drippersi who create holes deep for the explosions. To manage the enormous amount of extracted material, the mine uses a cutting -edge brunette system. The work is continuous, 24 hours a day, 7 days out of 7, and requires a workforce of Thousands of people.

If instead i diamonds they are found in deptha real one must be built underground city of tunnels and rooms, an even more company complicated And expensive. A time extracted the material, it is then worked in special plants to separate the precious crystals from the rocks.

The Jwaneng mine is a clear example of how natural resources can transform an entire nation. Thanks to its extraordinary productivity, Botswana has become one of the Main diamond manufacturers in the worldand the mine continues to be a driving force for its economy. Jwaneng represents not only an engineering wonder, but also a symbol of prosperity and development for the African country.