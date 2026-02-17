The most used aircraft in 2025, from the Boeing 737-800 to the Airbus A320: the ranking

The ranking of the most used aircraft models in 2025.



THE’airplane has now become one of the most used means of transport by people for travel travelespecially for long-distance journeys: but what were the aircraft models that have made multiple flights in 2025? This is revealed by a new ranking, drawn up by Corriere della Sera based on data collected by ch-aviation, which compiled the top 10 most used single aisle aircraft over 2025.

It should however be remembered that, despite some serious accidents – such as those which occurred in Washington and in India – the plane still remains between the safest means of transport. The IATA (International Air Transport Association), the association representing over 300 airlines, publishes a report on aviation safety every year: while awaiting the definitive data for 2025 (which have yet to be released), the survey relating to the year 2024 reports that on 5 billion passengers transported, there were only 244 victims, with a total of 46 accidents (of which 7 fatal).

So let’s see it complete ranking and air traffic forecasts presented by IATA.

The 10 most used aircraft models in 2025: the complete ranking

According to data released by ch-aviation and reworked by Corriere della Serathe plane a single corridor most used in 2025 was the Boeing 737-800 with 6.4 million flights complete (takeoff+landing sequence). This is one of the most popular models for short-haul flights, used by low-cost airlines (such as Ryanair), but also by others such as Aeroitalia and Turkish Airlines.

In second place is placed theAirbus A320the model used by companies such as easyJet, Air France or Lufthansa, which reaches around 5.7 million flights. Third step of the podium forAirbus A320neo with approximately 2.9 million “cycles”.

As visible in the graph below, the central positions of the ranking are also occupied mainly by Airbus models, with the exception of Boeing 737 Max.

Closes in last positionATR 72-600, a turboprop model produced by the ATR consortium (joint venture between Leonardo and Airbus) and used mainly by smaller airlines for regional connections.

It must be underlined that the data of ch-aviation separate individual models (separating, for example, the Boeing 737-800 from the 737 Max and the 737-700), while IATA data usually aggregates “families” of aircraft. This is why, in the case of other rankings, the Airbus brand is in first place with its models which, in fact, also occupy the top positions in this ranking.

Air traffic forecasts for 2026

According to IATA, 2026 will be a more than favorable year for air traffic: the association, in its forecast for 2026he in fact estimated one growth in passenger traffic of 4.9% on an annual basis, thanks above all to the expansion of the region Asia-Pacificwhich could mark an increase of 7.3%.

At the same time, it is expected that i load coefficients (i.e. the number of passengers transported compared to the total available seat capacity) will reach a record level in 2026, reaching83.8%. All this could lead the airline sector to exceed the threshold of 1,000 billion dollars in revenue.

At a regional level, according to IATA, Europe will record the highest revenues, thanks above all to the boom in Türkiye; Asia-Pacific will experience the fastest growth while North America will face new challenges, including stagnating domestic demand.