The move of De Martino, the secret of Anna Tatangelo and the other gossip to read on the weekend





Dear readers and dear readers, well found. The one just passed was a sparkling week, with a twist at the Carramba that surprised! But we no longer linger, we wish you a good reading of “Facts”, our weekly column with high gossip rate.

Anna Tatangelo pregnant

Anna Tatangelo has managed to demonstrate that not only the objectives of the professional cameras of the paparazzi can be evaded, but also those of the Citizen Journalists, or in this case of the Citizen Paparazzi. Tiktok and Instagram are crowded with photos and videos of caught VIPs in the most disparate situations. An example above all? Stefano De Martino hand in hand with his friend/former Gilda D’Ambrosio at the Dua Lipa concert in Milan. No journalist or photographer is doing the scoop, but simply other fans of the pop star present at the live.

The announcement of the pregnancy by Anna Tatangelo, on the other hand, was a lightning bolt. In recent years, the pregnancies of the characters particularly in sight – Aka Aurora Ramazzotti, Giulia De Lellis and also Maria Rosaria Boccia – had always been crashed before the interested parties announced them.

The great secret that the singer kept on the identity of the father of the baby who will be born was also speaking. No quote, no tags on social media, but in the past months not even a mention of the newfound love after the end of the long relationship with Gigi D’Alessio. The child of the child, however, would be Giacomo Buttroni, the thirty -year -old Roman of the profession of football coach. According to some mischievous voices, Tatangelo would not have flaied at the four winds as their story would begin while the two were still engaged (but with others).

Belen, Cecilia and economic issues

The crisis in the Rodriguez house would seem to have returned. Between Cecilia and Belen the tension would seem to have loosened and some social gestures demonstrate that in recent months have been totally absent. Cecilia sponsored the new sister’s new make -up product in her Instagram stories, while Belen has returned to post content of the two brands that founded together (one of sportswear and one of swimwear).

But according to the weekly Oggi, behind the disagreement between sisters there would be precisely economic issues related to the two companies. Questions that would have “found a solution in recent times thanks to the mediation of some family members” and for this reason the two would have built up the selfie war stick.

With Gianni Morandi, advertising is at zero cost

Gianni Morandi is one of the most loved singers in Italy. His skill is recognized universally by young and old, also because he knows how to speak to young people. On social media it is very active and responds with great irony to many of the comments of his fans. This creates an engagement that many of his colleagues, even younger people, do not have.

In these days it is located in Puglia. And precisely from the crystal clear waters of the Apulian coast, Gianni shared photos. A real manna from heaven for the president of the region, Michele Emiliano, who threw himself in a double – indeed triple – deadly jump on the posts of the great singer. Not that Puglia needs advertising, especially in summer, but it would have been foolish not to take advantage of the opportunity. And so, with an ironic attitude, the president played with his surname and with the Emilian origin of Gianni ‘exploiting him’ as a testimonial. “I have the feeling that Gianni Morandi is also in love with Puglia”, and then “Thanks Gianni! We love you for the authenticity and depth of all your life as a man and artist. You are a wonderful example of a desire to live and hope, of attention to injustices and peace, of kindness and goodness”.

Matilda (not) you are unique

Elodie won the Silver Ribbon for the role of a supporting actress. Award that he shared with the actress Matilde De Angelis. This splitting annoyed, and not a little, De Angelis who in an interview called this “unspectous” duality. Not an attack on the singer, but to the historic film prize. It is very strange to win an award with another person. When you remove the singularity, remove the personality, the commitment, the uniqueness, the particularity. For me it is senseless to give a shared prize with another person “

Words that have annoyed the president of the silver ribbons, Laura Delli Colli, who said what many thought: “They won together because together they start. If De Angelis then refers to the fact that she only does the actress and Elodie instead comes from another world we say that in the history of Italian cinema there have been nominations even from non -professionalism”. In the past and in the present of Matilda there is music, before becoming an actress she did the singer, and even today sings. Who knows if the dispute is really linked to having won ex aequo with a non -actress.

Gossippini

Struggling

Returning to the skied pregnancies, here are insistent voices for sure the sweet expectation of an actress very loved and a former tissue. The first is Francesca Chillemi, the second, however, is Melissa Satta.

An unexpected counterattack

Diego Armando Maradona’s son, his homonymous with the specification JR, would have left with his wife and at the same time he chose to move away from Italy and social media. Early middle -aged crisis?

Mara Venier against the scams

Mara Venier recalled an episode that took place in 1997 during a prize game. The presenter and her staff realized that something was wrong: “I understood that there was a scam because it was a quiz. We had reached a very high amount of millions. I had not understood anything but my working group yes”. At the last moment they changed the question and the Lord who answered continued to answer the question I hadn’t asked. “

The evening ended at Digos, to understand how it could have happened. “I reported everything publicly,” recalled the presenter in a Vanity Fair video, “I would do it again tomorrow morning. I didn’t change.”

The hunchback

Stefano De Martino understood that hiding does not help him, so he decided to show himself. After weeks in which his face was on all the covers of the magazines, on the articles of newspapers and also in videos posted on social media by users, dear Stefano understood that being famous, really, and having a social life trying to keep it hidden is in fact. So what to do? For the first time after years he shared him photos of people, almost all women, with whom he spent days at sea.

A smart move, we recognize it, but not effective. Or at least, not so effective as to decrease the interest on his frequentations. But not so much because it represents, at the moment, the Golden Scapolo d’Italia, but more because millions of viewers follow him on Rai1 every day. It has become a family face. He wanted to be a family face and he succeeded. The implication of the medal in wanting to be the friend’s face next door is that the whole palace is then interested in your business.