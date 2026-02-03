The Muppet Show on Disney+: trailer, super guests and when it comes out

A special event with super guests. Disney+ announces The Muppet Showthe event of the most famous puppets in the world which reaches the milestone of half a century of life. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Muppet Show, the trailer

The Muppet Show, previews and guest stars

It’s time to The Muppet Show. Kermit, Miss Piggy and the beloved Muppets return for a new event. Between music, laughter and lots of chaos, the Muppets will once again take the stage at the historic Muppet Theater with guest stars Maya Rudolph, Sabrina Carpenter and Seth Rogen. Veteran Muppet performers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman and Matt Vogel will return to bring many of the iconic Muppet characters to life in this production and will be supported by a team of other highly talented performers. Dave Goelz, who has worked with the Muppets for more than 50 years, was one of the performers on the original series The Muppet Show and gave birth to characters like Gonzo and Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, among many others.

The Muppet Show, the production

Produced by 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio and Point Gray Pictures, the special event is directed by Alex Timbers, who is also the executive producer. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee are executive producers for Point Gray Pictures; David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter and Michael Steinbach are executive producers for The Muppets Studio; Sabrina Carpenter, Albertina Rizzo, Matt Vogel and Eric Jacobson are also executive producers.

The Muppet Show, when it comes out

The show debuts on Disney+ on February 4, 2026.