The naked Europe in front of the duties: and the wide field does not exist





The agreement reached by the European Union – through the negotiation managed by Ursula von der Leyen – with the USA of Donald Trump on the duties at 15% shows the naked king: Europe has no negotiation power, especially when it must be as a unique actor on the international scene. The crossed vetoes of the 27 countries that make it up, the opposing interests of each of these, the need of the national leaders to earn electoral consent – survey after survey – through populist political statements and decisions, makes it impossible for the EU to carry on coherent negotiations against third countries. If, in the aftermath of the threat of Trump to bring the duties to 30%, all European heads of state appealed to Von der Leyen so that he intercepted at the Tycoon of Mar-A-Lago to avoid the economic-financial catastrophe, in the Day-AFter with the agreement of 15%, the same leaders-with the exception of our prime minister Giorgia Meloni- They put the President of the European Commission on the Graticola. The alternative would have been made wall against wall, however, not having the unity of intent, the economic and financial strength and the highly effective topics of a country, for example, such as China.

Giorgia Meloni, a Tibetan bridge towards the USA

The fact is that today the only ones to say satisfied with the agreement, at European level, are the same Ursula von der Leyen, the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, with the manifest declaration of ridicule, and ours (male, is clear) Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The first because he did everything he could; the second because it is declaredly sovereign and always aligned to the right American sorceress and, therefore, to the Trump’s style of government; The third because, since the day of the settlement of his government, he has boasted a preferential relationship with Trump and his Inner Circle – including Elon Musk, who then had a tear with the US President and almost all his government staff – fearing the claim to represent a bridge between Europe and the USA. But the epilogue of the USA-EU negotiation remarked how the supposed good offices of Giorgia Meloni with Donald Trump did not prove to be so solid. The famous Melonian bridge proved to be more than anything else a Tibetan bridge, oscillating and, after all, advertible. Prime Minister Meloni remained the only leader in Europe to talk about a success, also abandoned by the German Chancellor Joachim-Friedrich Merz who, after an immediate exultant declaration of facade, then admitted that the agreement reached by the EU will cause large damage to the German economy. Imagine the Italian one.

If the US are isolationists, Europe loses

After all, there was not much that it could be done when Europe-at least at the level of foreign and commercial policy-cannot really be “united” towards the extra-European counterparts, as it would like and how it is preached. Europe is not China who, responding for the rhymes to the US president Donald Trump, closed the war of the duties equal and seemed (after threatening to place the same duties announced by Trump). The policy of the duties of Donald Trump, as well as the progressive American disengagement with world conflicts, is a direct consequence of the sovereign setting of the Trump administration. The US are closing themselves, abandoning large portions of spheres of influence in the various dials of the world, leaving their own allies and historical partners to themselves. Starting from the pandemic, we are faced with a real change of paradigm of international forces and balances. The much vituped conspiracy based on the supposed “world order” that would have been made and defended by the notorious “enlightened”, “rectilians” or “democratic pedophiles and blood drinkers of slaveized and abused children” (all theories propagated by the Qanon movement, extremist rib, hyper -product of the Trumpian electorate and subscalated subgroup. Make America Great Again) It is certain, but at the meeting compared to what the Trumpian conspiracy artists themselves propagate.

The world order is certainly changing, but in detriment of liberal and western democracies and favor of those powers that are “republics” only in words, but which in reality correspond to real single -controlric regimes. In fact, Russia is technically a “Federal Sempresense Republic”, but in fact the power is held by a regime at the head of which there is President Vladimir Putin and the United Russia Party, as well as China, which is a “single -acting parliamentary socialist republic”, but in fact it is also a regime with the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party XI Jinping (what the then minister of the background Maio called “Mr. Ping”). The duties policy is the most clear representation of the isolationism of Trumpian sovereignty, with the USAs that are increasingly disinteresting of foreign policy, to fall within its boundaries. A policy consonates the interests of China which, on the contrary, is propagating its influence in increasingly growing areas of the world. Europe in this paradigm change, not having a real unitary political usability – because it remains a conglomerate of national interests – in the absence of the umbrella of the traditional American ally, suffers and gives way. It is clear that, however much commitment can put us a willing Ursula von der Leyen, the results of the negotiation with a superpower like the USA can only be negative. That’s why, given these conditions and the latest developments of the international situation, Europe does not exist politically. Or at least, he cannot affect and be a mistress of his own destiny.

The duties and covered always too short of public accounts

If Europe does not enjoy good health, Italy is not better. There is no doubt that the agreement on 15% of duties is damage to the whole of Europe but, even more, for a country like ours that lives on exports. We are the third European exporting country to third countries after Germany and France – especially towards the USA, which represent our third country towards which we export. This explains why that 15% of duties means approximately 23 billion losses for our exports, equal to a contraction of the GDP of 0.5% on an annual basis – just think that, according to Istat, the estimate of the growth acquired for 2025 is 0.5%. We are talking about missed earnings that will be considered above all on the coffers of the agri -food companies – who knows Minister Lollobrigida what may ever say in defense of the “made in Italy” – of fashion and the automotive and mechanical sector. A catastrophe that can find a minimum argine only by virtue of a bonus and public funds policy for the benefit of companies damaged by the duties. And, in fact, Giorgia Meloni has already preconated a special plan at European level to allocate funds to the companies affected by the commercial war (war that it is not true that it has been foiled, if anything it was reduced, given that the first US threat stood at 30%).

Here, therefore, that the public spending policy reappears after the Pandemic phase of the Conte I and II government. Except that this time they will not probably be funds directed to citizens (from citizenship income to bonuses 110% and Ecobonus), but to businesses. And it is not excluded that, in addition to European funds – which in any case still come from the Member States and therefore also from the pockets of the Italians – interventions financed with national funds are not then decreed. Which will mean either an increase in the tax burden on the usual note (public and private employees and, therefore, on the small and medium bourgeoisie), or a movement, for example, of funds from health and education, for example, to support for businesses, or even new indirect tax measures (such as value added tax and excise duties on alcohol, tobacco and energy products). Or, all three measures. So, autumn will get even warmer for the Meloni government.

The wide field does not exist. The Conte-Salvini axis, however, yes

Finally, the reactions in our house at the US-EU agreement on the duties show how, in addition to Europe, the “wide field” of the Italian center-left does not exist. For example, the duo Giuseppe Conte-Matteo Salvini-5 Star Movement and Lega, who governed together during the Count I in full pandemic-find themselves in perfect agreement in asking for the resignation of Ursula von der Leyen-REA of having concluded a wired agreement-and justify Donald Trump in their own way. For Conte, Trump is certainly not the executioner of Europe (and indirectly of Italy), but a true patriot who admirably takes care of the interests of his country with the sound of duties. And therefore, the leader of the M5S – at least morally – supports the sovereign setting of the Trumpian administration without any reserve. While for Salvini, the duties policy can be an opportunity for Italy, preconating – supposedly – almost a return to an autarchic economy. Two reasonings that show, once more, the visceral love that the two leaders nourish for the US President.

The problem is that Conte’s position on duties screeches with the thought of the Democratic Party who certainly said he was opposed by the agreement reached, but has certainly not asked for the resignation of Von der Leyen, nor justifies the economic policy of Donald Trump. And, therefore, in foreign policy you are forced to record that the Conte-Salvini axis is in excellent health. Perhaps the two, the two, of when one held 117 poor migrants more hostage plus the crew on a ship off the waters of Lampedusa and the other endorsed the security decrees of the first, complete with opportunities in favor of the room. On the other hand, as the poet sang, “certain loves do not end, they make immense laps and then return”.