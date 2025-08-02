The neo -fascist attack that caused the massacre of the Bologna station of 2 August 1980

The massacre of the Bologna station is a Fascist matrix attack made on Saturday 2 August 1980. The explosion of a bomb located in the waiting room provoked 85 dead and over 200 injured. The attack, which took place at 10:25 am – time that the station watch still marks today – was the most serious episode of the tension strategythat is, the attempt to destabilize democratic institutions to encourage the establishment of a fascist dictatorship, put in place by far -right groups and “deviated” sectors of the state systems between the late 1960s and the beginning of the 80s. According to the results of the processes, material executors of the Bologna massacre were the neo -fascists of the group of revolutionary armed nucleiwhile the principals were the Grand Master and some affiliates of the Masonic Loggia Deviata Propaganda Due (P2)among which they also appeared belonging to the state apparatuses. The processes, however, did not make complete clarity and on the events of 2 August 1980 e Many points remain dark.

The strategy of voltage

The Bologna massacre ranks in the context of the tension strategyof which he constituted the culmination. The strategy consisted in creating dynamite attacks to destabilize the country and make the democratic institutions unable to preserve the orderthus favoring the establishment of a dictatorship. The strategy of the voltage was put in place by neo -fascist subversive groupsamong which the revolutionary armed nuclei (Nar), with the support of deviated sectors of the state apparatuseslike secret services and law enforcement. The massacres began in 1969 with the massacre in Piazza Fontana, in Milan, and continued with numerous attacks in the 70s, including the massacre of Piazza della Loggia in Brescia, and in the first half of the 1980s.

The National Bank of Agriculture in Piazza Fontana after the attack (Wikimedia Commons)



The last episode of the tension strategy is generally considered the train massacre Rapid 904 of 1984but some analysts consider the strategy with the Bologna massacre of 1980. The total number of victims of the tension strategy amounts to a few hundredbut it is impossible to define the exact number. What is certain is that Democracy proved stronger than fascism And the institutions of the Republic were not overturned.

What happened that August 2, 1980 at 10.25

The Bologna massacre took place on August 2, 1980: terrorists deposited in the second class aspect room one Bomb consisting of chopped and nitroglycerinhidden in a suitcase. The station was crowded with travelers who started or returned from summer holidays. The explosion took place at 10.25 And not only devastated the appearance room, but also the in front of the taxi parking, the canopy of the first track, a parking train. The dead were 85 and over 200 injured: the most serious massacre in Italy since the end of the Second World War. The station clock remained stopped on the explosion time.

Embrecation of the rubble after the massacre (Wikimedia Commons)



Rescue, given the high number of deaths and injuries, proved to be difficult, but began immediately. Patients in hospitals were also used to transport private cars, taxis and even buses. THE’Bus 37which was used as a sort of mobile first aid, became one of the symbols of the massacre. THE funeral of the victims They were celebrated on August 6 in the Basilica of San Petronio (but many families made private funerals), in the presence of the highest authorities of the State and a crowd of 100,000 people, who protested against fascist terrorism and insistently asked for the Defense of democratic values.

Plaque in memory of the victims (Wikimedia Commons)



Who committed the Bologna massacre? Between judicial truths and sidetracks

After the massacre, the investigators followed different tracksamong which one that traced back to terrorist groups linked to the Libyan leader Gaddafi, but soon emerged the fascist matrix of the attack. Over the years, several processes have been celebrated to ascertain responsibilities. As material executors were accused some exponents of the Nar, more specifically, in 1995 they were definitively sentenced Giuseppe Valerio Fioravanti and Francesca Mambrowho had been in prison since 1981 and 1982 (today they have been free). Fioravanti and Mambro have been sentenced to other processes also for various murders, of which they have admitted responsibility, but have always denied being the executors of the Bologna massacre. In recent years they were then sentenced as authors of the massacre Also Other right -right terrorists: Luigi Ciavardini in 2007, Gilberto Cavallini in 2020, Paolo Bellini in 2025.

Valerio Fioravanti and Francesca Mambro in prison (Wikimedia Commons)



The principals and organizers have never been identified with certainty. However, it is considered certain that the managers belonged to the Loggia P2a subversive group of Freemasonry aimed at establishing a dictatorship. According to the judgments of the Court of Assizes of Bologna, they are considered instigators and financiers of the massacre Licio Gellihead of the loggia P2, Mario Tedeschijournalist and former senator of the Italian social movement, Federico Umberto D’amatoofficial of the secret services, Mario Ortolanibanker and company manager. The complete truth about the Bologna massacre, however, It has not yet emerged: all the principals, the decision -making process, the real reasons of the massacre are not known with certainty.

Over the years, moreover, they have been put in place Attempts to sidetrack to divert the investigation. Some representatives of the secret services tried to accredit an international track by finding a suitcase containing explosive on a train in 1981 and creating a false dossier for accuse the massacre of foreign terrorists. THE’Association of family members of the victimsthen constituted in 1981, continues to ask insistently that full shed light on events.