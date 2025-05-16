The new 4.1 GPT arrives on Chatgpt, faster and more precise: what can do and how to use it

Openai has made official the release of GPT-4.1 and his “younger brother”, GPT-4.1 Miniinside Chatgpt. The news represents a further step forward in the evolution of Openai artificial intelligence tools for daily and professional use. If you are wondering what changes for us users, the answer is: very, especially if you use chatgpt to program, create content or manage complex tasks. GPT-4.1, in fact, significantly improves the performance in the writing of code and in the understanding of the instructions Compared to the already advanced GPT-4O, while maintaining one greater speed execution. The new model does not replace GPT-4o, which remains the default on chatgpt, but is proposed as an ideal alternative for those who need one to the most precise in logic and software development.

GPT-4.1 is already Available for subscribers to Plus, Pros and Team planswhile the mini version is also accessible for free users. A novelty that makes the advanced skills of the model accessible to an even wider audience.

The differences between GPT 4.1 and previous models: what does it do

What really distinguishes GPT-4.1 compared to previous models? In technical terms, we are talking about an optimized version for logical and programming tasks, with greater ability to follow complex instructions. In particular, the new model is particularly useful for whom writes code or debugging it, i.e. the identification and correction of errors. This makes it a privileged tool for software developersbut also for those who work in the field of the data science or in the design of interactive interfaces.

In the announcement made by Openai on Xin fact, reads:

By popular demand, the GPT-4.1 will be available from today (Wednesday 14 May 2025, editor’s note) directly in Chatgpt. GPT-4.1 is a specialized model that excels in coding and following the instructions. Being faster, it is an excellent alternative to Openai O3 and O4-Mini for daily coding needs.

A key feature of these new models is the so -called context windowor the amount of information (text, images, videos) that the model can develop simultaneously. While GPT-4O stopped at 128 000 token (Trema linguistic units), GPT-4.1 in bees can manage it up to 1 million! This means that in theory you can load very long documents, even of thousands of pages, keeping consistency between the contents. It is important to know that in the chatgpt interface this limit has not yet been clarified: it is likely that the roof of the 128k token for consumer users remain, but these are currently mere hypotheses.

Another new element is represented by GPT-4.1 Minidesigned to offer quality performance to those who do not have a paid subscription. This model, more efficient than the previous GPT-4O Mini, will be the default option for free users and will also act as a “backup” in cases where the daily limit of use of the main model is exceeded.

The context in which GPT-4.1 was announced

The competitive context in which this update takes place. Openi is enhancing its offer just as the generative AI sector is experiencing a phase of rapid expansion. Googlefor example, has just improved its Gemini chatbot by integrating it with Githubthe most used platform in the world for sharing code. Openii, for its part, is on the point of acquiring Windsurfingone of the most appreciated startups in the context of assisted coding tools by AI. All signs of an increasingly intense race towards intelligent, performing and increasingly integrated models in daily productivity.

Some researchers raised Doubts about transparency With which GPT-4.1 was launched, noting the absence of a security relationship-a technical document that evaluates the risks of the model-and Openii responded to these questions by claiming that, since it is a “non-border” model (ie not at the extreme avant-garde), the release of these details was not necessary. In any case, the company has started a new initiative to publish its own security assessments more regularly, through a evaluation hub, launched simultaneously with the announcement of GPT-4.1.

How to access GPT-4.1 on Chatgpt

For Use GPT-4.1 on Chatgptyou don’t need any particular configuration: you just need to access with a qualified account (Plus, Pro or Team) and select the desired model from the available menu on both desktop and mobile. In the list of models you will find GPT-4.1 And GPT-4.1 Mini in the appropriate models selector. If you don’t have a paid plan, you can use GPT-4.1 Mini.