The new Angelina, sparks between Ignazio and Belen after Cecilia’s birth and other gossip to read over the weekend

Dear readers, welcome back! We have arrived at the penultimate weekend of October, with November upon us and – listen, listen – only ten weekends separating us from Christmas (already the anxiety is rising eh?!).

The days are getting shorter, the city lights are starting to change, and that irrepressible desire to stay at home, slow down the pace and enjoy small pleasures takes over. It’s the ideal time for a marathon of TV series or films on the sofa, a hot cup in your hands and – of course – a gossip binge to think about other people’s problems (and not your own) for a few minutes.

Punctual like those who zoom in on other people’s stories to look for clues, “Fatti Loro” is back, our weekly column with a high rate of gossip. Ready to snoop, my dear gossip addicts?

After the bomb, silence is not an option

In the late evening of October 16, a rudimentary bomb destroyed the car of Sigfrido Ranucci, journalist and presenter of Report, parked under his house in Campo Ascolano, near Rome. The explosion also involved the daughter’s car, parked nearby. Fortunately no one was injured, but the young woman was near the car a few minutes before the attack. “He could have killed her,” Ranucci told RaiNews24.

A very serious gesture, a direct attack not only on Ranucci but on the entire Report editorial team and on freedom of the press, which brings to mind the darkest days of the 80s and 90s. However, as Milena Gabanelli, former historic presenter of the program, underlined, this attempt at intimidation will not stop either Ranucci or his team, who had already received threats in recent months (which had not been revealed until yesterday). After this bombshell, silence is not an option.

Welcome back Angelina, but without pressure

No announcements, no launch interviews. No classic promotional strategy, other than a post published at the exact moment in which the new album was already available on all the main streaming platforms. Angelina Mango chose the silence of surprise to let the music speak.

A decisive, personal, perhaps even a little revolutionary gesture, with which he wanted to launch his new recording project into the endless universe of social media and digital music. Lyrics, music, production: everything bears his signature. Of course, there is no shortage of collaborations with well-known names on the musical scene, but the strength of the album also lies in the intimate dimension of the work, built with the help of people close to her: friends, her brother, her boyfriend. An emotional network even before a professional one. A clear message that invites everyone to leave her space and above all her time.

A few days before the release, a photo taken with a fan in Bologna, under the famous porticoes, had started to circulate on social media. Angelina appears smiling, luminous, with a detail that is impossible to ignore: her iconic bangs, yes, but in a new red shade. A change of look that is not only aesthetic, but symbolic. A sign of transformation, of rebirth. A new beginning to live – and sing – in its own way.

700 m2 projects for Michelle and Nino

There are those who are satisfied with a 40 m2 studio apartment where they can truly share everything with their partner (perhaps even too much) and those who could instead start a new chapter in their love story in 700 m2 with a private garden in the center of Milan. Who are we talking about? By Michelle Hunziker and Nino Tronchetti Provera. The two, according to an indiscretion from Vanity Fair, are thinking about living together and in such a large ‘apartment’ they could run the risk of never meeting and that might not be a bad thing (especially for the libido).

It’s true, it’s just gossip, but the possibility that Michelle is really thinking about moving in with Nino represents a significant turning point for the presenter’s life. After the end of her marriage to Tomaso Trussardi, Michelle experienced relationships that seemed promising, but which quickly dissolved, like will-o’-the-wisps. None really seemed to make an impact. In Nino, however, he seems to have found something different: a balance, an accomplice, a partner with whom to build something lasting.

Between the lines of a recent interview given to Corriere della SeraMichelle suggests that the possibility of cohabitation is no longer so remote. “I must like being with a person more than I like being alone”, she confessed, “If you find your own balance and begin to appreciate your choices of freedom, you have your own home and you know what you want, you think twice. Life as a couple must really be an added value”. Maybe she’s ready to let herself be loved? Maybe.

Cecilia Rodriguez mother (and the drama between Ignazio and Belen)

The day Cecilia Rodriguez has long awaited has arrived. She and Ignazio Moser became parents of little Clara Isabel. For years Cecilia had tried to get pregnant, but without success. Then the decision to rely on assisted fertilization.

The pregnancy proceeded without complications and, while the baby was growing peacefully, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for Cecilia: at the same time she had to face a profound family crisis, which – judging by the latest signs – still doesn’t seem completely over. She and her sister Belen neither saw nor spoke to each other for months. Now there has been a rapprochement, but something seems to have broken, especially with Ignazio.

According to some rumours, the former athlete – now Cecilia’s husband – was one of the causes of the quarrel between the sisters. And this hypothesis would also be confirmed by what happened immediately after giving birth.

It would seem that Belen anticipated her parents in announcing the birth, publishing a story on Instagram which was then quickly removed, it is said after a heated confrontation with Moser. This would then have led Belen to keep a low, very low profile, and in fact on social media there is not even a public message of good wishes from Belen either for her sister or for her niece.

Mara Venier on fire

Mara Venier’s television season did not start in the best way. The criticisms of Domenica In are ferocious, and you have already put your hand forward: hosted by Fabio Fazio on the Nove, you declared that this will be your last edition of the Rai 1 afternoon programme.

A stance that, to many, seemed like a preventive surrender, almost a way to take off the weight of a product that is not giving the desired results. The quartet with Teo Mammucari, Enzo Miccio and Tommaso Cerno is not convincing and the ratings are suffering as a result.

Already during the summer there were the first frictions and only now, after months, Mara has decided to break the silence. The presenter spoke for the first time about Gabriele Corsi, the presenter was supposed to be her sidekick in this edition. But then the refusal came and this did not please Venier who had implied that the real reason was the compensation.

“They described me as the one who didn’t want to share the scene, who wanted to be alone. It’s not true”, revealed Venier with a sharp tooth, “The truth is simple: I agreed to share the lead, but I didn’t feel like playing the musical game, so I asked to finish at 3 or 3.30pm. Also and above all to take the train to Milan” and return to her husband. A return to now outdated issues that does nothing but rekindle old tensions and confirm that, behind the scenes of Domenica In, the air was anything but calm.

The gossippins

A love regardless of gossip

Raoul Bova and Beatrice Arnera challenge the lenses of the paparazzi and show themselves hand in hand around Rome. The two actors would seem to be a couple in all respects: official confirmation has not yet arrived. But if the paparazzi shots do not hide the double aim of diverting attention elsewhere, trying to make this summer’s scandal fall into oblivion, then the two would seem to be very close indeed.

Coup!

Love isn’t beautiful if it’s not a quarrel. Giorgia confirmed this by saying that she and her partner, Emanuel Lo, argued in a restaurant while they were with their son. The boy was so embarrassed that he threatened his parents to leave them alone at the restaurant. “We’re a couple of exhausted people like everyone else, when you’ve been together for 20 years you’re torn between hate and love, it’s normal,” declared the singer.

The Gobbo shot

It had to happen, and it happened: the photos of Beatrice Arnera with Raoul Bova could not fail to trigger Andrea Pisani, her ex and comedian from the duo PanPers. Only a month ago Beatrice announced the crisis, a year after the birth of their daughter, and the recent paparazzi shots have only confirmed the separation.

After days of silence, Andrea chose Lol to vent with a song: “I hope no one is offended, but if so… sorry, it’s the anger that speaks. Greetings to Ra…” (beep name, but everyone understands). In the caption, Pisani writes: “You will understand in 2026”, when the episodes will be broadcast. Doubts? Very few, given the context! Who knows at this point how Bova and Arnera will react, and if they will… Meanwhile, one thing is certain: Andrea’s level of resentment is close to that reached by Shakira in 2023, when she dedicated the song Music Sessions Vol. 53 to her ex-husband Gerard Piqué, to take revenge after discovering his betrayals.