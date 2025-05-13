The new ENAC rules on dogs and cats by plane, in the cabin animals over 10kg: what changes

The National Authority for Civil Aviation (ENAC) gave the green light on Monday morning to one new resolution which promises to change the way pets, in particular dogs and cats, travel on planes: the main novelty concerns the removal of the limit of weight for animals (before he was 8-10 kg including the carrier). However Airlines are not obliged to change their policies. This means that if a company has a policy not to accept animals or a lower weight limit, it is not forced to change its internal regulation. The resolution therefore opens the door for those who want to adopt more policies “pet-friendly“, but does not require mandatory changes.

The rules of plane travel for dogs and cats: transport and safety measures

If, on the one hand, the possibility of bringing heavier animals to the cabin is a step forward, on the other they arise some practical limits. Even if the weight limit has been removed, larger dogs may not fall into the carriers who meet the safety requirements. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA)in fact, the carriers must be spacious and allow the animal of stand, turn and lie down. Not all medium or large dogs, however, could find an adequate space in these containers, which must also be compatible with the size of the cabin and safety needs.

In addition, the ENAC resolution establishes that animal transport must be firmly fixed with seat belts or with specific anchoring systems. It is not yet clear whether the carriers will be able to occupy More than a seatbut they will surely have to be placed so that they do not obstruct Emergency exits nor interfere with the operations of the crew. In practice, this means that many large dogs could still be forced to travel in holdunless special cabins or changes to the seats are equipped.

Which companies accept animals on board

One of the most interesting aspects of this new regulation concerns the freedom left to the airlines of adopt or not These new rules. Low-cost like Ryanair, Easyjet And Wizz Airhistorically more rigid about the transport of animals, do not accept animals in the cabin (except guide dogs for people with disabilities). It is unlikely that these companies will change their policies, at least in the short term.

On the other hand, companies such as Vueling And Eurowings they are more permissive, accepting animals in the cabin as long as the overall weight of animal and transportation It does not exceed 8 kg. In addition, the carriers must be positioned under the seat in front of the passenger and the companies often limit the number of animals who can travel by flight. These companies can decide to expand the weight limits in the light of the resolution, nothing guarantees that they will do it. In general, therefore, Policies vary considerably Depending on the company, and passengers will have to get informed with attention before booking a flight.

How to bring a dog or cat on the plane: the necessary documents

To fly a company animal with a safety carrier there are some steps to follow. First of all, the animal must have the European passportwhich contains all the necessary health information. This document also collects the detail of vaccinations, including that against angerwhich is mandatory for all animals that travel to Europe.

Another fundamental criterion is the inclusion of a identification microchipwhich serves to trace the animal during the trip. Also, before departure, it is mandatory to ask the vet a Certificate of good healthwhich certifies that the animal is able to face the flight. This certificate must be issued no more than 48-72 hours before departure.

It should be borne in mind that some countries have particular rules, such as pesticide treatments or other extra health measures. For example, the United Kingdom and Sweden have more stringent regulations. To avoid bad surprises, it is always better to inquire in advance of the country of destination and on its specific requests.