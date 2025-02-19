The new Ingv bulletin on earthquakes and bradisism in the Flegrei fields is published: here’s what it says

Credit: Ingv.



On February 18, 2025 The INGV has published the new weekly bulletin on the Flegrei Campi, in a period in which the area is hit by a seismic swarm with magnitude earthquake shocks up to 3.9 felt distinctly also in Naples. Within this document, the report of the monitoring made in the Last 7 dayshighlighting (if present) any critical issues. In the last publication, a growing number of earthquakes is reported but, fortunately, no parameter that can suggest an imminent eruption. As confirmed also within the document in fact:

On the basis of the current framework of the volcanic activity outlined above, there are no elements such as to suggest significant short -term evolutions.

From a seismic point of view, from 10 to 16 February 2025 in the Flegrea area they were recorded 335 earthquakes with magnitude greater than 0.0, even if most of these has not been felt by man But only from the tools. At the same time, it is right to highlight how some seismes have reached magnitude even quite sustained, such as those of magnitude 3.9 that took place on February 16 respectively at hours 14:30 and at 23:19.

Speaking instead of soil deformationwe can see how from mid -April to July 2024 (blue band in the image below) the bradisismic lifting has reached values ​​of about 20 millimeters per month, then descending in the months following a value approximately halved. In the days preceding the last seismic swarm, there was a lifting value between 0.5 and 1 centimetertherefore it will be necessary to wait for the next few weeks to understand if it is a trend in line with the past months or less.

Credit: Ingv.



The last aspect considered inside the bulletin is that relating to Geochimic of the flues: At the moment there are no particular variations compared to previous data, while continuing to follow a general trend of heating And pressurization of the hydrothermal system.

