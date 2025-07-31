The new maxi-Mumbai airport of 2 billion dollars: the characteristics of the project

Credit: csmia



The Mumbai International Airport ships (Nmmia), also known as DB Patil International Airportis a colossal airport infrastructure designed to lighten the load of traffic on the current Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Csmia) by Mumbai. The Adani group project, whose form is inspired by that of the lotus flower, aims to serve 90 million passengers. Let’s see together how it is done, evaluating its and cons.

The new Mumbai International Airport ships: Project analysis

To better understand this important airport project, it is essential to evaluate some figures together. The cost for the construction of this airport had initially estimated around the billion and a half dollarseven if it is estimated today it will be close to $ 2 billion. After all five stages of construction, the airport will be able to serve 90 million citizens. During the first two stages of realization, it is aimed at managing 20 million passengers per yearwith 2.5 million tons of goods.

At the level of structures, the airport is without a doubt interesting. First of all, it will extend over an area of 1,160 hectares. Practically, the equivalent of 1,600 regulatory football fields. As for the slopes, the airport will be equipped with two parallel slopes of the length of 3,700 meters eachwith one 60 meters widthable to operate simultaneously. Are provided, in the project, 3 terminal passengers at the end of the five phases of construction of the airport. During phases 1 and 2 will be made 28-30 boarding gate. There will be dedicated terminals for the domestic and international cargo, with a combined capacity of 2.5 million tons once completed.

The parking area of the aircraft (apron) will have, at the end of the realization of the project, 100 seats for category C aircraft and D. A tall ATC about approximately 80 meters It is under construction to offer a 360 degree view of the slopes.

Costs and criticisms

Phase 1 of construction of the airport began in August 2021, with the acquisition of the project by the Adani group and should end a September 2025. The first technical landings and tests (such as the flight of an Indian Air Force C-295 in October 2024 and an Airbus A320 of Indigo Airlines in December 2024) have already taken place, confirming the progress of the work on the slopes.

However, the project is not exempt from criticism: the environmentalists, first, have considered the work as a real Attack on the surrounding natural areas which, of course, will be affected by the construction of such an imposing work. In particular, according to estimates, the area on which the airport will rise is mainly covered by mangrove forests and muddy areas (mudflats). These areas are considered fundamental for protection against floods, and represent an important habitat and ecosystem for many species.

To make room for the airport, the leveling of different hills (a 90 -meter hill was demolished) and the deviation of two rivers (ULWE and Gadhi). This altered the morphology of the soil and natural waterways, with potential impacts on the hydrography of the region and on the risk of floods in the surrounding areas. The third criticism concerns the future operation of an airport of this dimensions will involve a significant increase in noise and atmospheric pollutionwith impacts on the health of local residents and wildlife.