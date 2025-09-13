The new Naples metro inaugurated: how the sculptures of Anish Kapoor are made

Sculpture by the artist Anish Kapoor that enriches the new Metro Station of Monte Sant’Angelo in Naples. Credit: Campania Region



Although not yet officially open to the public, the Two new stations of Monte Sant’Angelo of Line 7 of Naples have been inaugurated by the institutions recently: this new route will connect the center of Naples to the modern university center of Monte Sant’Angelo. The initiative confirms the strong interest of the city a Investing in the art and tourism of metropolitan stops: accesses to the new stations, in the specific case, bear the signature of Anish Kapoorfamous contemporary British artist and sculptor. The structures of Monte Sant’Angelo – University in Cor-ten steel and of Monte Sant’Angelo – Trajan in aluminumwill open to the public in about a month.

The metropolitan infrastructure of the new line 7

The work was carried out by Webuild on behalf of EAV (Autonomous Authority Volturno)implementing subject of the Campania Region. Line 7 in its entirety will allow you to connect the city center with the western area and the Phlegraean area, creating a point of strategic exchange. The line will also offer further connections with the existing metropolitan system, including line 2 and line 1 already operational. Currently, the opening of the so -called is foreseen in the short time “Bretella di Monte Sant’Angelo”, which contemplates the presence of the two famous sculptures of the British artist.

From the engineering point of view, what we see on the surface in these new stops Monte Sant’Angelo University And Trajan they are only the “Porta” input of the station. The actual system develops in depth, up to the share of the tunnel where the convoys pass. In fact, each station is an expansion of the tunnel. However, this is made through a different geometry, necessary to host the quay sidewalks, the access, the technical rooms and the services for passengers. To build these large underground cavities, the side ground must be stabilized with Support worksconsisting of bulkheads: structural and geotechnical systems that act as “wall”Of containment of the soil. The bulkheads are fixed in the subsoil to an adequate depth To counteract the horizontal thrusts and guarantee the stability of the excavation. Once completed, these structures are hidden by finishes and coatings, resulting invisible to the passenger eye.

Station of Monte Sant’Angelo of Line 7. Credit: Campania Region



Anish Kapoor’s sculptures

The access to the two stations are enriched by the imposing sculptures designed by Anish Kapoormade with distinct materials:

Monte Sant’Angelo – University : Here we find a Cor-Ten steel structure, that is, an iron-carbon alloy enriched with copper, chromium and phosphorus. This composition develops one Self -certal surface patina giving the metal the typical “rusty” aspect and the protection from corrosion necessary to guarantee resistance and durability over time.

: Here we find a Cor-Ten steel structure, that is, an iron-carbon alloy enriched with copper, chromium and phosphorus. This composition develops one giving the metal the typical “rusty” aspect and the necessary to guarantee resistance and durability over time. Monte Sant’Angelo – Trajan: in this stop we find a structure in aluminumlight material and resistant to atmospheric agents without the need for protective coatings. The coloring in this case is the natural one of the metal, or metal gray.

Aluminum structure at the Monte Sant’Angelo – Trajan station. Credit: Campania Region



Inside, both stations have a coating in Spritz-Beton (or projected concrete), thrown with high speed spray on the surfaces. This technique involves the use of a concrete made by high concrete dosage. The Spritz-Beton allows you to obtain a continuous effect and rapid executionwithout coupons, and recalls the appearance of a cave which finish, a condition that aligns with the idea of ​​entry desired by the sculptor.

The two stops – one on the campus of the University of Naples Federico II and the other in the Rione Traiano district – are designed to evoke the myth of the Sibilla Cumana narrated in the “Aeneid”, transforming the entry of passengers into a metaphor of the “descent to the underworld”. Both surface structures have curved and daring shapes. To make them, a internal frame metal system, that confers stiffness and stability to sculpture. From a structural point of view, these works they are not carriers And do not contribute to the stability/resistance of the stationbut they only need to withstand their weight: the real resistance of the infrastructure is entrusted to geotechnical works and underground reinforced concrete structures that we have previously discussed. However, the size of these sculptures testify to the complexity of the intervention and their realization:

The structure in Cor-ten steel of Monte Sant’Angelo – University is high 19 m and weighs about 220 tons .

of Monte Sant’Angelo – University is high and weighs about . The structure in aluminum of Trajan is high 11 m and weighs 42 tons.

The big difference in weight is mainly due to the different specific weight of the materials: the steel in fact has a specific weight about three times higher to that of aluminum.