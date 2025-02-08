The new scam that promises a Tupperware set from Esselunga or Conad: how to defend yourself

A New Phishing scam is circulating by e-mail exploiting the name and brand of companies of the GDO (Large organized distribution), like Esselunga or Conadto deceive users. The message communicates the winning of an alleged prize which consists of a 36 -piece tupperware set. To redeem it, simply open a link and respond to a survey or, based on the “variant” of the scam it is the subject, you have to pay a small sum for shipping costs. In fact, there is no prize: scammers try to get the personal data And bank of their victims. These attacks are based on social engineering, a psychological manipulation technique that exploits the trust and carelessness of the victims to convince them to perform decidedly risky actions.

How the scam of Tupperware set works

Analyzing more closely an e-mail that was delivered to us by the proponents of the Tiperware set scam (and that he gave us the starting point to make this article) we can understand how it works.

Basically the scheme used by scammers refers to other similar scams: exploit brands of famous companies (in the specific case of the message that was sent to us, that of Conad) To then build on a relatively credible “story”. In the past, something similar has been seen with false e-mails from Telepass who alluded to the winning of a travel kit. In the case of the message from Conad, however, the “story” that is done to make everything more credible is another. As many know, the famous GDO brand organizes regularly Premium competitions through points collections. In light of this context, here is the winning of a 36 -piece tupperware set Promised by the scammers becomes credible, as well as simple since to win it, simply respond to a survey. In the text of the truffaldina email, in fact, we read:

Just answer a few questions Vinci a new TURPERWARE MATULAR MATES set brand with 36 pieces assessed 4.6 out of 5 stars (4,093 reviews). You have been chosen to participate in our free loyalty program! It will only take you a minute to receive this fantastic prize.

Example of fraud that has as its object a phantom tupperware set that would have been “won” by the recipient of the message.



Analyzing the message with a careful eye, you can distinguish several Elements that act as a alarm bell And that it would be good not to ignore. First of all, it can be seen how the sender of the message appears as “CONAD unlocked”but analyzing the e-mail address real It can be seen how this is actually made up of a random string followed by an unknown domain. The message then contains phrases from the doubtful meaning, such as “A gift for your thoughts”without making any reference to the recipient’s name, and emphasizes the urgency of the action with sentences such as “It will only take you a minute”a typical strategy to induce to click without reflecting.

By clicking on the link “Find out now!” Located at the bottom of the message you could put yourself in serious trouble, as this could lead to a bogus site designed to steal credentials (such as banking ones) or could lead to the installation of a malware on the device.

How to defend yourself from the scam of Tupperware set

To protect you, it is essential to adopt some precautions.

First of all, Always check the sender of the message And Be wary of suspicious addresses or with generic names. Which is even more important, Avoid clicking on Link Contents in unsolicited e-mails and never enter your personal or bank data on sites with dubious origin. If you have doubts, you can Contact the company cited in the message directly Using official channels (for example social ones), so as to verify how things really are.