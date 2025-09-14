The New York Steinway Tower is the thinnest skyscraper in the world

The Steinway Tower, side view. Credit: Shop Architects



There Steinway Towerofficially known as 111 West 57th Street, is the thinner skyscraper in the world with its height of Ben 435 meters and 84 total floors. Inaugurated in 2022, the tower holds this primacy thanks to its extraordinary height-lurgery ratio of approximately 1:24that is, it is 24 times higher than wide!

The skyscraper, designed by the famous study Shop Architects, In addition to being among the tallest residential buildings in the world, it is the third tallest building in the whole New York and was born above the historic Steinway Hall, The original location of the famous piano house.

From a structural point of view, the tower has a nucleus in reinforced concreteand thick cutting walls on the East and West prospects. Furthermore, to counter the oscillations due to the wind, a 800 tons tuned mass damper On the upper floors and some intermediate plans have been deliberately left “empty” to allow the passage of air and reduce the aerodynamic pressure on the entire structure. The base measures just 18 meters wide, and its realization represented one Unprecedented engineering challenge: Just think that already a ratio greater than 10: 1 is considered bold!

The tower reinterprets the urban planning constraints of Manhattan and the arrements imposed by the regulatory plan have been transformed into a sinuous and light profilemore like a feather than a sequence of steps, these also act as a base for the pinnacles that crown the ornamental columns on the east and west facades.

The profile of the tower. Credit: Shop Architects



The east and west fronts have a terracotta coating that recalls a traditional but extremely versatile, worked material to use ad hoc In blocks with variable, extruded and enameled profiles, then arranged in a staggered way to compose a design that recalls a moving wave. On the north and south fronts, on the other hand, there are large window surfaces that offer complete panoramic views of Manhattan and Central Park. The facade thanks to parametric terracotta and the inserts in bronzewhich recalls the art of the art but with a contemporary language.

The Stainway Tower under construction. Credit: Rod Abid



The building houses 59 prestigious residencesof which 14 in the restored Steinway Hall and 45 in the new tower, accompanied by exclusive services such as swimming pool, spa, double height gym, lounge and spaces dedicated to private dining.