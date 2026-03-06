The Night Agent 4: the thriller with Gabriel Basso returns with a new chapter, when and what to expect

If you were still wondering, we give you the official confirmation: “The Night Agent 4” will happen. Well yes, the spy thriller with Gabriel Bassi in the role of an FBI night agent will soon return to Netflix with a fourth chapter ready to expand its story.

Released for the first time on Netflix in 2023, “The Night Agent” immediately became one of the most watched series ever on the streaming platform and, even today, its first season is in tenth place in the global top 10 of the most watched English-language shows ever on Netflix with 98,200,000 views.

Season after season “The Night Agent” continued to attract audiences despite a decline in the quality of its plot, especially in the second season. This, however, did not stop Netflix from deciding to give this title a new chance which, despite the negative comments from critics, has entered the hearts of the public.

But what should we expect from “The Night Agent 4”?

The Night Agent 4: what we can expect

The fourth chapter of the series, as happened with the other chapters, will most likely tell a story in itself with new characters and new dynamics while maintaining the sole character of Peter Sutherland as the fil rouge. Rose, already missing in the third season, should not return in the fourth chapter of the series, despite fans’ requests and we can undoubtedly expect new adventures for Peter but also new loves.

The Night Agent 4: when it comes out on Netflix

We can expect the release of “The Night Agent 4” between 2027 and 2028.