"The night always comes": there is a new thriller with Vanessa Kirby coming to Netflix

to arrive on Netflix a new dramatic thriller with an exceptional protagonist: the talented Vanessa Kirby, star of “The Fantastic 4: the beginnings” but above all of the drama on the abortion “Pieces of a Woman” where the actress distinguished himself as never before winning the Volpi Cup for the best female interpretation at the 77th Venice Film Festival.

Now, however, Kirby is ready to play Lynette, a woman who risks everything for her family in the Netflix thriller “The night always arrives” inspired by Willy Vlautin’s blasphellers, “Night Always Comes”.

The night always comes: the plot

This film tells the story of Lynette, a woman who risks everything to secure the house that represents a future for her family. In a dangerous odyssey over one night, Lynette is forced to confront her dark past in order to finally feel free.

The night always comes: the cast

In the cast of the film there are: Vanessa Kirby as the protagonist Lynette but also Jennifer Jason Leigh (Atypical), Zachary Gottsagen (Bulletproof), Stephan James (Race – The color of victory), Julia Fox (Presence), Eli Roth (Hostel), Randall Park (The Residence) and Michael Kelly (House of Cards).

The night always comes: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GD44VTSTUHS

The night always arrives: when it comes out on Netflix

“The night always arrives” it comes out on Netflix on the day of August.